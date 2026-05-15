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Over 1,000 students awarded degrees at Ambedkar University Delhi’s 14th convocation

Ambedkar University Delhi held its 14th annual convocation ceremony on Thursday, where 1,030 students received degrees.

Published on: May 15, 2026 04:27 pm IST
By Genesis
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Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday organised its 14th annual convocation ceremony at the Multipurpose Hall of Delhi University, with 1,030 students receiving degrees across multiple disciplines.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood during the 14th annual convocation ceremony of Dr B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor and university Chancellor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood, along with faculty members and university officials, said a press release.

Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said 331 students received undergraduate degrees, 640 were awarded postgraduate degrees, 48 received PhDs and 11 students were awarded postgraduate diplomas.

Highlighting gender representation, Lather said women constituted 72.92% of the PhD graduates and 62.62% of the undergraduate and postgraduate graduates.

Degrees were awarded in disciplines including economics, law, psychology, sociology, mathematics, business administration, film studies, visual arts and women’s and gender studies, the release noted.

Addressing the gathering, Sood urged students to combine academic excellence with social responsibility and use technological innovation for social welfare and nation-building.

 
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Home / Genesis / Over 1,000 students awarded degrees at Ambedkar University Delhi’s 14th convocation
Home / Genesis / Over 1,000 students awarded degrees at Ambedkar University Delhi’s 14th convocation
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