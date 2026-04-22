PM Modi greets devotees as Char Dham Yatra begins, calls it ‘divine celebration of faith’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended greetings to devotees on the commencement of the Char Dham Yatra, describing it as a “divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions” and urging pilgrims to adopt five key resolutions during their journey in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also promoted eco-conscious practices in the midst of the Kedarnath Dham's commencement.(PMO)

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The message coincided with the ceremonial opening of the Kedarnath Dham, where the temple doors were opened with rituals, marking the beginning of the annual pilgrimage. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Today, on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham have been opened for all of us devotees with full rites and rituals. This journey to Kedarnath Dham and the Chardham is a divine celebration of our faith, unity, and rich traditions. Through these journeys, we also get glimpses of India's eternal culture."

In a detailed message shared with devotees, the Prime Minister said the Char Dham Yatra, which includes Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, reflects India’s enduring cultural consciousness. He noted that Adi Shankaracharya’s pilgrimages to Kedarnath and Badrinath gave new direction to Indian culture, while Ramanujacharya and Madhvacharya also enriched their philosophies through visits to the region.

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the pilgrimage strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” by bringing together people from diverse regions and traditions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the pilgrimage strengthens the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” by bringing together people from diverse regions and traditions. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting Uttarakhand’s role in India’s growth, PM Modi said the state is central to the vision of a developed nation. He recalled his earlier statement that “this decade belongs to Uttarakhand,” noting that the state is now making strides in tourism, spirituality and economic development. According to the message, ongoing infrastructure improvements have made the yatra more accessible, safe and spiritually enriching. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting Uttarakhand’s role in India’s growth, PM Modi said the state is central to the vision of a developed nation. He recalled his earlier statement that “this decade belongs to Uttarakhand,” noting that the state is now making strides in tourism, spirituality and economic development. According to the message, ongoing infrastructure improvements have made the yatra more accessible, safe and spiritually enriching. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Prime Minister also urged pilgrims to observe a “digital fast” during the journey, encouraging them to disconnect from devices and immerse themselves in Uttarakhand’s natural beauty for a deeper spiritual experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Prime Minister also urged pilgrims to observe a “digital fast” during the journey, encouraging them to disconnect from devices and immerse themselves in Uttarakhand’s natural beauty for a deeper spiritual experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He outlined five key resolutions for pilgrims: maintaining cleanliness and avoiding single-use plastic; respecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem; promoting service, cooperation and unity; supporting local products under the “Vocal for Local” initiative; and adhering to discipline, safety and decorum throughout the journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He outlined five key resolutions for pilgrims: maintaining cleanliness and avoiding single-use plastic; respecting the fragile Himalayan ecosystem; promoting service, cooperation and unity; supporting local products under the “Vocal for Local” initiative; and adhering to discipline, safety and decorum throughout the journey. {{/usCountry}}

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In his message, he said, "My wish is that Baba Kedar continues to shower his blessings on everyone and make your journeys auspicious. Har-Har Mahadev!"

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami thanked the Prime Minister for his message and reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring a smooth pilgrimage.

In a post on X, he said, "Respected Prime Minister Ji, on this auspicious occasion of the opening of the portals of Shri Kedarnath Dham on the sacred land of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, heartfelt thanks for your message filled with devotion. The Char Dham Yatra is not only a symbol of faith, but it also strengthens our eternal culture, traditions, and national unity. Under your guidance and inspiration, we are committed to ensuring a safe, well-organised, and divine journey for all devotees. We, the people of the state, and devotees coming from all over the world, will internalise the resolutions you have given and make the Char Dham Yatra-2026 divine and grand. Har-Har Mahadev!"

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The Char Dham Yatra, one of India’s most significant pilgrimages, is expected to draw lakhs of devotees over the coming months.

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