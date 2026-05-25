The 2025-26 CBSE Grade 10 results have brought a moment of pride for Podar International schools across India, with students from several campuses recording scores ranging from 99.40 per cent to 100.00 per cent, based on the best five subjects in the CBSE Grade X Board Examination conducted in February–March 2026. These achievements reflect the academic strength of students across the Podar Education Network and the dedicated support provided by teachers, principals, parents, and school teams.

Podar Students Excel in CBSE Grade 10 Results with Scores of up to 100 per cent

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The highest score was achieved by Siddhesh Sachin Ingle of Podar International School (CBSE) – Latur, who secured a perfect 100.00 per cent. This result marks an exceptional milestone for the Podar International school community and reinforces the academic excellence associated with Podar and CBSE school education in India. A perfect score at the Grade 10 level reflects conceptual clarity, consistent preparation, and the ability to perform under examination conditions.

Second place was secured by Anisha Anil Shelar of Podar International School (CBSE) – Chinchwad, who achieved 99.80 per cent, reflecting strong academic discipline and focus within the CBSE curriculum framework.

Three students shared third place with 99.60 per cent: Atharv Dhulappa Masal from Podar International School (CBSE) – Latur, Purvesh Manish Kapse from Podar International School (CBSE) – Nagpur (Besa), and Aarya Nitin Amrute from Podar International School (CBSE) – Chinchwad. Their performance highlights the depth of academic excellence across CBSE schools in India.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Fourth place was shared by five students, each scoring 99.40 per cent: Nivedita Nivrutti Navhate from Podar International School (CBSE) – Sangamner, Anshuman Das from R N Podar School (CBSE) – Mumbai (Santacruz), Susmi Sachin Pardeshi from Podar International School (CBSE) – Chinchwad, Aditya Amol Patwardhan from Podar International School (CBSE) – Ratnagiri, and Parth Khasariya from Podar International School (CBSE) – Bhopal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Fourth place was shared by five students, each scoring 99.40 per cent: Nivedita Nivrutti Navhate from Podar International School (CBSE) – Sangamner, Anshuman Das from R N Podar School (CBSE) – Mumbai (Santacruz), Susmi Sachin Pardeshi from Podar International School (CBSE) – Chinchwad, Aditya Amol Patwardhan from Podar International School (CBSE) – Ratnagiri, and Parth Khasariya from Podar International School (CBSE) – Bhopal. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} A Grade 10 teacher from Podar International School (CBSE) – Latur said, “Siddhesh and Atharv have made us extremely proud. Both students demonstrated discipline, sincerity, and respect for every subject throughout the academic year. They accepted feedback with maturity and used every assessment as an opportunity to improve. Their results are a reflection of their hard work and focus.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A Grade 10 teacher from Podar International School (CBSE) – Latur said, “Siddhesh and Atharv have made us extremely proud. Both students demonstrated discipline, sincerity, and respect for every subject throughout the academic year. They accepted feedback with maturity and used every assessment as an opportunity to improve. Their results are a reflection of their hard work and focus.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A senior teacher from Podar International School (CBSE) – Chinchwad said, “Anisha, Aarya, and Susmi brought strong commitment to their studies. They followed a consistent academic plan, participated actively in class, and demonstrated confidence in their preparation. Their success shows that regular effort, teacher guidance, and self-belief can lead to exceptional outcomes.”

A teacher from Podar International School (CBSE) – Nagpur (Besa) added, “Purvesh approached his studies with calm confidence and determination. He remained focused on his goals and trusted the academic process. His achievement is a proud moment for the school.”

The strong performance across Latur, Chinchwad, Nagpur (Besa), Sangamner, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, and Bhopal highlights the shared academic culture across Podar schools. The results underline the importance of structured classroom support, regular assessments, revision planning, doubt clearing sessions, and strong teacher–student engagement within the CBSE school system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A teacher from R N Podar School (CBSE) – Mumbai (Santacruz) said, “Anshuman’s achievement reflects curiosity, discipline, and a strong sense of responsibility towards his studies. He maintained a balanced approach and demonstrated maturity beyond his years. His success will inspire many aspiring students.”

Parents also played an important role in this success. Their encouragement at home helped students remain confident, balanced, and motivated throughout the academic year. The partnership between school and home continues to be a key strength in the academic journey within the CBSE education system.

Podar schools extend heartfelt congratulations to all Grade 10 achievers for their outstanding performance. Appreciation is also extended to teachers, principals, academic teams, and parents for their valuable contribution to CBSE academic excellence.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For more information about Podar Education Network, visit www.podareducation.org. You can also get in touch with their team via email at admissions@podar.org or call 022 43330000.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON