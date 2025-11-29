PRSI Delegation Invites Uttarakhand CM Dhami to National Public Relations Convention in Dehradun

A delegation from the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI) met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday to formally invite him to the organisation’s National Public Relations Convention, which will be held in Dehradun from December 13 to 15. The team, led by Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Naresh Bansal, presented the event brochure to the Chief Minister and briefed him on the programme’s agenda, participants, and this year’s thematic focus. A PRSI delegation meets Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun to extend an invitation to the upcoming national public relations convention.

The delegation informed the Chief Minister that the 2024 convention will revolve around the theme “Role of Public Relations in Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” reflecting discussions on how communication strategies are evolving in the context of India’s long-term development goals. More than 300 delegates from PRSI chapters across various states are expected to attend the three-day gathering.

According to the organisers, the convention will feature sessions on emerging trends in public communication, including the use of digital tools, the reshaping of media consumption patterns, and the sector’s growing technological challenges. Given that Uttarakhand is marking 25 years of statehood this year, the event will also host discussions on the state’s developmental journey, policy transitions, and the role of communication in shaping its public narrative.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Dhami welcomed the decision to hold the national event in Dehradun, noting that the presence of PR professionals, communication experts, and academicians could contribute to wider conversations about public messaging and information dissemination. He remarked that fields such as tourism, local culture, and regional industries benefit significantly from effective communication frameworks, especially at a time when states increasingly rely on consistent messaging to build public trust and visibility.

Dhami also pointed to the rapid expansion of digital media and underlined the importance of addressing contemporary challenges, including misinformation, responsible online engagement, and the integration of artificial intelligence in media workflows. He emphasised the need for continuous dialogue on these issues, given their growing influence on public perception and governance.

Members of the delegation stated that the Dehradun convention aims to bring together practitioners, students, and policymakers for conversations on the future of public relations, particularly as the profession navigates disruptions driven by technology and changing audience behaviour. Workshops, panel discussions, and interactive sessions will form part of the event structure.