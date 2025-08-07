Pune’s Eastern Growth Corridor: From Peripheral Patch to Powerhouse of Growth

Pune (Maharashtra), 7th August 2025: Once viewed as Pune’s outer edge, the Eastern Growth Corridor encompassing Hadapsar, Kharadi, Wagholi, Manjri and Magarpatta has quietly emerged as the city’s most transformative urban frontier. Hadapsar Link Road: Driving Growth in Pune’s Eastern Corridor

Strategically placed in the heart of this corridor, Hadapsar Link Road has evolved from a simple bypass into a powerful growth engine, connecting key hubs like Magarpatta and Kharadi.

The Eastern Growth Corridor offers room for families and first-time buyers.

Backed by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) and the Smart Cities Mission, the region is witnessing coordinated infrastructure investment and massive employment growth.

Our current priorities include constructing new roads and infrastructure, reducing traffic congestion, and advancing airport development.

-Murlidhar Mohol, Union Minister of State

Compared to the saturated and over-priced western suburbs, the Eastern Growth Corridor offers room for families and first-time buyers. Secondly, the future-ready infrastructure will seamlessly bridge East and West Pune, making cross-city travel faster and smoother.

A powerhouse of IT and Commercial activity

Kharadi, Phursungi and Hadapsar have become thriving IT hubs with world-class campuses such as EON IT Park, SP Infocity and Magarpatta City, driving demand for high-quality residences, retail and commercial spaces.

The path to a connected life.

The region is blessed with seamless connectivity. With the six-lane Pune–Solapur Highway (NH-65), the proposed Pune Ring Road and Metro Line 3 (Vanaz to Ramwadi), you remain close to everything that matters. The airport and railway station are also within 15 to 25 minutes.

The Maharashtra state government is set to disburse Rs. 17,000 cr. for land acquisition intended for major infrastructure projects. Close to Rs. 9000 cr. is allocated to the Pune Ring Road project. The Purandar airport project has also gained momentum with land acquisition set to be completed by October 2025.

We’re proud to work alongside the Government and policymakers. Our meeting with Union Minister Mohol focused on fast-tracking Metro expansion and addressing key environmental and infrastructure issues for the city’s growth.

- Ranjit Naiknavare, former President, CREDAI - Pune Metro

All urban conveniences, well within reach.

Reputed schools, colleges and hospitals, along with shopping destinations such as Amanora Mall and Phoenix Marketcity, offer an urban lifestyle backed by strong community infrastructure. It’s about opportunities being created closer to where people live and focuses on less congestion, more access and better balance.

The earlier you invest, the better.

It’s still early days if you look at it from an investment perspective. This presents a big opportunity as the prices are still on the rise. Upcoming projects like the Kharadi–Manjri riverfront and a proposed IT park in Manjri are enhancing long-term potential. Among integrated townships in the region, Magnacity by Kumar Realty stands out for its scale, amenities and strategic location. According to Q4 2024 data from Magicbricks and 99 acres, investor interest in Eastern Pune has increased by over 30% year-on-year.

An ambitious integrated township, Magnacity is envisioned to blend modern amenities, abundant green spaces and thoughtful master planning - all at the heart of this thriving urban axis. Over the past decade, we have witnessed how landmark projects and integrated developments have reshaped entire micro-markets. Western Pune is a clear example - projects like Megapolis in Hinjawadi became catalysts that attracted top IT parks and global companies, setting oﬀ a wave of residential, commercial, and infrastructure growth. We see the same pattern emerging in Eastern Pune. As infrastructure rapidly develops - new ring roads, metro lines and the upcoming international airport - large-scale, well-planned communities like Magnacity will play a central role in defining the skyline and quality of life.

- Manish Jain, MD, Kumar Realty

All infrastructure projects are aimed at boosting the connectivity quotient of the Eastern Growth Corridor. The goal is to make connectivity seamless at every level. The upcoming Purandar International Airport is expected to open up new possibilities for logistics, business travel and global connectivity. Each of these developments is like adding another engine to the corridor’s growth.

As the skyline rises and infrastructure takes shape, those who invest early will reap the rewards of vision and timing. The city is shifting towards the east. The smart move is to follow it.

