Punjab AAP chief and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora said the first extradition of a gangster from Europe was proof of the Bhagwant Mann government’s firm stand against organised crime. He said the government had pursued fugitives and would not allow gangsters to run illegal operations from Punjab.

Punjab AAP president and cabinet minister Aman Arora (HT_PRINT)

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Addressing a press conference at Punjab Bhawan, Arora said the Overseas Fugitive Tracking and Extradition Cell (OFTEC), established by Punjab Police on January 20, 2026, had helped bring back 10 wanted fugitives through deportation or extradition in seven months. Another 21 extradition proposals are pending with the Central Government.

Arora contrasted the current government’s approach with Akali-BJP and Congress regimes, saying gangsters had flourished during those periods. Referring to the 2021 Budget Session, he said political leaders had traded allegations over alleged links between politicians and gangsters.

He said several fugitives fled abroad after Punjab Police intensified action against organised crime. OFTEC coordinates with the Bureau of Investigation, CBI, Interpol, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs and the National Investigation Agency to trace criminals and facilitate their return.

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{{^usCountry}} Among those brought back is gangster Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, who faces three serious cases and was returned from Moldova. Arora also listed wanted criminals brought back from Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE and the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among those brought back is gangster Amritpal Singh alias Amrit Dalam, who faces three serious cases and was returned from Moldova. Arora also listed wanted criminals brought back from Malaysia, Indonesia, the UAE and the US. {{/usCountry}}

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The minister said the state has a responsibility to prevent crime in Punjab, while the Centre has a role in dealing with criminal networks operating from outside the state. He urged the Centre and BJP-ruled states to act against gangsters operating from jails or safe havens.

Arora said organised crime had changed with technology, with criminals using encrypted messages and voice calls. He called for stronger coordination among central agencies and a national-level effort to counter such crime.