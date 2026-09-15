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Punjab CM Mann says 10 gangsters brought back from abroad since January

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann reveals a robust crackdown on gangsters and drug trafficking, claiming significant reductions in drug imports from Pakistan.

Updated on: Sep 15, 2026, 10:59:22 IST
By Genesis
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said his government had brought 10 gangsters back to the state from abroad since January and nearly 80% of drugs entering Punjab from Pakistan had been eliminated following its crackdown.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.

Mann said the government would now target drug supplies coming from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Taking aim at the BJP, he said the drug menace in Punjab would be almost eliminated if the party took care of Mundra Port in Gujarat.

He accused the opposition of indulging in “vulture politics” by using every unfortunate incident to target the government instead of presenting a vision for Punjab. Mann said Congress and Akali Dal leaders who had allegedly nurtured gangster culture had no moral right to question the state’s law and order.

The chief minister said Punjab had adopted a comprehensive strategy against drugs, gangsters and organised crime. The approach, he said, involved identifying networks, stopping consignments, choking financial channels and pursuing those running criminal syndicates, rather than focusing only on arrests.

CM Mann said his government would continue its crackdown and work to make Punjab safer, drug-free and prosperous.

 
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