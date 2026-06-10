Punjab distributes 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups, says CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday distributed seed grants worth ₹1.07 crore to 31 startups, saying the state is emerging as a preferred destination for entrepreneurship and innovation. He said the government wants the next generation of successful founders from Punjab to build their companies within the state and create jobs locally.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the founders of 31 startups in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing a function to distribute Startup Punjab seed grants, Mann said startups would play a key role in Punjab’s future economic growth and asserted that the government was committed to ensuring that promising ventures do not struggle due to a lack of early-stage funding. Under the Punjab Startup and Industrial Policy 2026, seed grant assistance has been enhanced from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh for eligible startups.

According to the Chief Minister, seven startups received grants of ₹5 lakh each while 24 startups received ₹3 lakh each. He expressed confidence that these ventures would generate employment opportunities and help reduce the tendency among young people to move abroad in search of jobs.

Startups can create jobs within Punjab: Mann

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said Punjab's youth were increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers. He said the state government wanted more entrepreneurs to establish their ventures in Punjab so that employment and economic opportunities remain within the state. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said Punjab's youth were increasingly becoming job creators rather than job seekers. He said the state government wanted more entrepreneurs to establish their ventures in Punjab so that employment and economic opportunities remain within the state. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Referring to the entrepreneurial record of Punjabis, Mann said several successful companies in India and abroad had been founded or co-founded by people of Punjabi origin. He added that universities and colleges should evolve into centres of innovation where ideas can be developed into products, services and businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to the entrepreneurial record of Punjabis, Mann said several successful companies in India and abroad had been founded or co-founded by people of Punjabi origin. He added that universities and colleges should evolve into centres of innovation where ideas can be developed into products, services and businesses. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister also cited his visits to South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley and the Netherlands' World Horti Center, saying planned innovation ecosystems can transform regional economies. He said Punjab's future growth should increasingly come from sectors such as agri-tech, food processing, cold chain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and technology-driven enterprises. Govt cites policy support for startups {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister also cited his visits to South Korea's Pangyo Techno Valley and the Netherlands' World Horti Center, saying planned innovation ecosystems can transform regional economies. He said Punjab's future growth should increasingly come from sectors such as agri-tech, food processing, cold chain infrastructure, artificial intelligence, manufacturing and technology-driven enterprises. Govt cites policy support for startups {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mann said the seed grants were aimed at reducing financial pressure during the initial stages of a startup's journey. He added that the government's objective was to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation-led growth across sectors.

The Chief Minister said the selected startups represented diverse fields including agriculture, artificial intelligence, technology, governance, textiles and manufacturing. He expressed confidence that they would contribute to employment generation and strengthen Punjab's innovation ecosystem.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Development Commission Vice-Chairperson Seema Bansal, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other officials were present at the event.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON