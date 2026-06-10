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Punjab distributes 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups, says CM Mann

Punjab's CM Mann has allocated ₹1.07 crore in seed grants to 31 startups. This initiative aims to position Punjab as a hub for innovation.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 10:07 am IST
By Genesis
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday distributed seed grants worth 1.07 crore to 31 startups, saying the state is emerging as a preferred destination for entrepreneurship and innovation. He said the government wants the next generation of successful founders from Punjab to build their companies within the state and create jobs locally.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann with the founders of 31 startups in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (HT)(HT_PRINT)

Addressing a function to distribute Startup Punjab seed grants, Mann said startups would play a key role in Punjab’s future economic growth and asserted that the government was committed to ensuring that promising ventures do not struggle due to a lack of early-stage funding. Under the Punjab Startup and Industrial Policy 2026, seed grant assistance has been enhanced from 3 lakh to 5 lakh for eligible startups.

According to the Chief Minister, seven startups received grants of 5 lakh each while 24 startups received 3 lakh each. He expressed confidence that these ventures would generate employment opportunities and help reduce the tendency among young people to move abroad in search of jobs.

Startups can create jobs within Punjab: Mann

Mann said the seed grants were aimed at reducing financial pressure during the initial stages of a startup's journey. He added that the government's objective was to encourage entrepreneurship and innovation-led growth across sectors.

The Chief Minister said the selected startups represented diverse fields including agriculture, artificial intelligence, technology, governance, textiles and manufacturing. He expressed confidence that they would contribute to employment generation and strengthen Punjab's innovation ecosystem.

Cabinet Minister Aman Arora, Punjab Development Commission Vice-Chairperson Seema Bansal, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha and other officials were present at the event.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab distributes 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups, says CM Mann
Home / Genesis / Punjab distributes 1.07 crore seed grants to 31 startups, says CM Mann
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