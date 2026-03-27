Punjab health scheme enables ₹4 lakh life-saving surgery for woman in Chandigarh

A 37-year-old woman underwent a life-saving surgery worth around ₹4 lakh without any upfront payment under Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, officials said on Wednesday, highlighting the scheme’s role in enabling timely treatment in critical cases. Punjab's healthcare initiative enables cashless treatment for high-risk conditions, ensuring timely medical intervention without financial burden.

Sukhpal Kaur, a resident of Chandigarh, was admitted to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) after being diagnosed with aortic dissection, a serious cardiovascular condition requiring immediate surgical intervention.

According to doctors, the procedure needed urgent attention, and any delay could have significantly increased the risk. With her Sehat Card verified at the hospital, treatment was initiated without waiting for financial arrangements, and the entire cost was covered under the scheme.

A family member said arranging such an amount at short notice would have been difficult. “The condition was critical and required immediate surgery. The Sehat Card ensured treatment began without delay,” they said.

Dr. Sachin Mahajan, associated with the case, said aortic dissection is a high-risk condition that requires prompt surgical care. “In such cases, delays can be life-threatening. The scheme allows us to proceed without waiting for financial clearances,” he said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh said the case reflects the government’s focus on ensuring access to healthcare. “Timely treatment without financial stress is central to the scheme’s objective,” he said.

The Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna provides cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh per family across empanelled hospitals. Officials said the scheme has been facilitating an increasing number of high-value treatments across the state.