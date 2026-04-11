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Punjab launches Mission Samrath 4.0 with attendance-linked reform to boost school learning

Daily SMS alerts for parents, focus on accountability and foundational learning.

Published on: Apr 11, 2026 09:52 am IST
By Genesis
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Punjab on Thursday launched Mission Samrath 4.0, a flagship education initiative aimed at strengthening foundational learning and improving classroom accountability, with the introduction of a state-wide attendance tracking system.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains and AAP leader Manish Sisodia at the launch of Mission Samrath 4.0 in Chandigarh.

Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, along with AAP leader Manish Sisodia, unveiled the programme and released a compendium of 38 classroom practices developed by government school teachers.

Under the new system, parents will receive daily SMS alerts about their child’s attendance. Officials said that if a student remains absent for seven consecutive days, the case will be escalated to district authorities, while absence beyond 15 days will be flagged at the state level.

Bains described Mission Samrath 4.0 as the next phase of Punjab’s “education revolution,” adding that the state is moving from national recognition to measurable outcomes. He highlighted that the government led by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has increased the education budget to 19,279 crore, ensuring improved infrastructure and learning outcomes in government schools.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab launches Mission Samrath 4.0 with attendance-linked reform to boost school learning
Home / Genesis / Punjab launches Mission Samrath 4.0 with attendance-linked reform to boost school learning
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