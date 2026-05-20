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Punjab launches pilot project to make villages pole-free with underground power lines

Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann launched an ₹8 crore pilot project in Sangrur’s Satoj village to shift electricity lines underground. 

Published on: May 20, 2026 09:55 am IST
By Genesis
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched a pilot project to shift electricity wiring underground in his native village Satoj in Sangrur district, calling it the first step towards making Punjab the country’s first state with “pole-free villages”.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann inaugurates the project of undergrounding electricity wires, at village Satauj, in Sangrur on Tuesday.(@BhagwantMann X)

Under the project, around 41 kilometres of underground service cables, seven kilometres of high-tension lines and 9.5 kilometres of low-tension lines will be laid in the village at a cost of nearly 8 crore. The project will also remove 384 electricity poles from the village.

Addressing a gathering after laying the foundation stone, Mann said the initiative would help prevent crop fires, electrocution incidents and power disruptions caused by overhead electricity wires. He said the “Satoj model” would become a roadmap for the rest of the country.

The Chief Minister said overhead power lines often lead to accidents involving tractors, combine harvesters and other vehicles, besides posing risks to children and animals. He also said storms and heavy rain frequently damage poles and wires, disrupting electricity supply.

The Chief Minister further said the state government’s “Mawan Dheeyan Satkar Yojna” would provide 1,000 per month to women and 1,500 per month to women from Scheduled Caste communities.

Cabinet Ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Tarunpreet Singh Sond were also present at the event.

 
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Home / Genesis / Punjab launches pilot project to make villages pole-free with underground power lines
Home / Genesis / Punjab launches pilot project to make villages pole-free with underground power lines
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