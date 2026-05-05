...
...
Advertisement
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Punjab logs highest-ever GST collection in April, posts sharp year-on-year growth

State reports ₹2,987 crore gross GST, leads country in growth; enforcement drives boost compliance.

Published on: May 05, 2026 10:53 am IST
By Genesis
Advertisement

Punjab has recorded its highest-ever monthly Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection since the rollout of the indirect tax regime, with the state also emerging as the fastest-growing in GST revenue terms, according to officials.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press briefing in Chandigarh.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the state reported a gross GST collection of 2,987.38 crore in April, while net collections stood at 2,725.08 crore. The figures mark a year-on-year growth of 70.7% in net GST revenue, amounting to an increase of over 1,100 crore compared to April last year.

Officials said Punjab also recorded a 66% rise in post-settlement GST collections, placing it ahead of other states and above the national average growth rate.

However, the minister noted that part of the year-on-year increase was influenced by an atypical Integrated GST (IGST) adjustment of 859 crore recorded in April 2025. Adjusting for this, the state’s underlying growth stood at 12.57% in gross GST and 10.97% in net GST, indicating steady gains in tax compliance and administration.

 
gst collection punjab ht government government news
Home / Genesis / Punjab logs highest-ever GST collection in April, posts sharp year-on-year growth
Home / Genesis / Punjab logs highest-ever GST collection in April, posts sharp year-on-year growth
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.