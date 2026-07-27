Punjab pharmacy exam cheating bid foiled; CM Mann says no paper leak in state, ‘merit will prevail’

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday said the state has not witnessed a single paper leak in the past five years, asserting that the government's recruitment process remains secure and that government jobs will be awarded only on the basis of merit.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann affirmed no paper leaks occurred in five years, following arrests in a recent cheating racket during the Pharmacy Officer exam.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The statement came after Punjab Police uncovered an alleged cheating racket during the recent Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination. According to the government, 31 people, including 21 candidates and 10 handlers, were arrested for allegedly attempting to facilitate cheating using high-tech devices such as pen cameras, wireless earpieces and modified mobile phones.

The government said the alleged conspiracy was detected during the examination itself, preventing any compromise of the recruitment process. It also claimed that the subsequent investigation found no involvement of any government official, indicating that the examination system remained secure despite the alleged attempt.

Government highlights action against cheating attempts

According to the government, the swift police action ensured that the alleged malpractice was stopped before it could affect the integrity of the examination.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Mann said the state's recruitment process would continue to be based on "hard work, merit and eligibility" and that there would be no place for cheating or corruption in government recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mann said the state's recruitment process would continue to be based on "hard work, merit and eligibility" and that there would be no place for cheating or corruption in government recruitment. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The government also said around 70,000 youths have been provided government jobs since the Aam Aadmi Party assumed office. It claimed that whenever attempts were made to interfere with the future of job aspirants, authorities acted promptly.

The statement further said the absence of any paper leak over the past five years reflected the government's efforts to make recruitment examinations transparent and secure.

AAP reiterates focus on transparent recruitment

The Aam Aadmi Party said the incident reinforced the need for strict action against examination malpractice to protect the interests of deserving candidates.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the party, parents expect their children's hard work to be rewarded fairly, while young job aspirants seek opportunities based on merit rather than recommendations or irregularities. It said preventing the alleged cheating attempt during the examination helped safeguard the confidence of thousands of candidates.

The party further stated that education and employment were not merely electoral promises but central to the state's future, adding that transparent recruitment processes and a zero-tolerance policy against cheating would continue to guide the government's approach.