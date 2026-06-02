Punjab Secures Fresh HPCL Investment Commitments in Refinery, Biofuel Sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday said the state has secured significant investment commitments from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), with the energy company planning to expand its presence in Punjab through projects in the refinery, biofuel and biogas sectors.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann during a meeting with HPCL Chairman Vikas Kaushal in Chandigarh on Monday.

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During a meeting with HPCL Chairman Vikas Kaushal, the Chief Minister highlighted Punjab's strategic location, industrial infrastructure, skilled workforce and investor-friendly policies, which he said have helped position the state as an attractive investment destination in North India.

According to the state government, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited (HMEL) is planning to expand its operations in Bathinda, including initiatives linked to second-generation biofuel technology. The company is also working on biogas projects across the state.

Mann said such investments would generate employment opportunities, strengthen economic activity and support industrial growth. He added that biofuel and biogas projects could also help address agricultural waste management challenges while creating additional benefits for farmers.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister briefed the HPCL delegation on governance reforms introduced by the state government, including the Fast Track Punjab single-window system and measures aimed at simplifying business approvals.

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{{^usCountry}} He said the government is focused on creating a transparent and efficient business environment that encourages investment and reduces procedural delays. According to Mann, the state's objective is to provide policy stability and faster decision-making for investors. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the government is focused on creating a transparent and efficient business environment that encourages investment and reduces procedural delays. According to Mann, the state's objective is to provide policy stability and faster decision-making for investors. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The Chief Minister assured the company of full support for its proposed projects and said Punjab remains committed to facilitating industrial expansion and attracting investments that contribute to economic development and job creation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Chief Minister assured the company of full support for its proposed projects and said Punjab remains committed to facilitating industrial expansion and attracting investments that contribute to economic development and job creation. {{/usCountry}}

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