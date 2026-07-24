The Punjab government has spent ₹20.22 crore on providing cashless cancer treatment to 8,069 patients under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana, according to data released by the State Health Agency (SHA). More than half of the beneficiaries were between 36 and 60 years of age, while June recorded the highest number of cancer treatments under the scheme since its launch.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann addresses a press conference in Chandigarh.

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The figures, released till July 18, indicate that the scheme has supported thousands of patients by covering treatment costs at a time when cancer care often involves prolonged and expensive medical interventions. The state government said the initiative aims to ensure that financial hardship does not delay access to treatment.

Working-age adults account for largest share of beneficiaries

Data shared by the Punjab government shows that 4,285 of the 8,069 cancer patients treated under the scheme belonged to the 36-60 age group, making them the largest category of beneficiaries. Another 3,376 patients were above 60 years of age, while 399 beneficiaries were between 17 and 35 years old. Nine patients were below the age of 17.

Officials said the data highlights that cancer is affecting a significant number of people during their economically productive years, underscoring the need for timely diagnosis and affordable treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} The monthly treatment figures also showed a steady demand for cancer care. A total of 842 patients received treatment in January, followed by 1,080 in February, 1,175 in March and 1,350 in April. The number dipped slightly to 1,275 in May before reaching the highest monthly figure of 1,468 in June. During the first 18 days of July, another 879 patients had already availed treatment under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The monthly treatment figures also showed a steady demand for cancer care. A total of 842 patients received treatment in January, followed by 1,080 in February, 1,175 in March and 1,350 in April. The number dipped slightly to 1,275 in May before reaching the highest monthly figure of 1,468 in June. During the first 18 days of July, another 879 patients had already availed treatment under the scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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The government cited the case of Samana resident Darshan Devi, who underwent cancer surgery after receiving approval under the scheme. According to the government, the estimated cost of the procedure was between ₹4 lakh and ₹5 lakh, but the treatment was provided without any out-of-pocket expenditure after she became eligible under the programme.

Government cites rising cancer burden

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The Punjab government said the increasing number of beneficiaries reflects the growing burden of cancer across the country. Referring to estimates by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), it said India recorded nearly 14.6 lakh new cancer cases in 2022, with the number expected to rise further due to changing lifestyles, ageing populations and improved detection.

Officials said delays in diagnosis and treatment often make cancer management more difficult and expensive, making financial support for patients increasingly important.

The government said that since the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana on January 8, 2026, a total of 2,68,274 beneficiaries have received treatment under the scheme, accounting for 5,31,386 treatment cases. As of July 20, the cumulative value of treatments provided under the programme had reached ₹950.35 crore.

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Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Balbir Singh said the Bhagwant Mann government was committed to ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier to quality cancer treatment.

He said early diagnosis and timely intervention significantly improve treatment outcomes and urged people not to ignore warning signs such as unexplained weight loss, persistent lumps, abnormal bleeding, prolonged cough or changes in bowel and bladder habits, stressing that prompt medical consultation can improve the chances of successful treatment.