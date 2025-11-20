Punjab to host three-day event at Sri Anandpur Sahib to mark 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Sri Anandpur Sahib will host a three-day religious and commemorative programme from November 23 to 25 to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Bhai Mati Das, Bhai Sati Das and Bhai Dyal Das. The event is being organised by the Punjab government and is expected to draw devotees and visitors from across the state and outside. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann offers prayers at a gurdwara ahead of the three-day commemoration event at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The programme will open on November 23 with the commencement of an Akhand Path in the presence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, according to the state government’s schedule. Officials said the ceremony is intended to set a solemn and devotional tone for the three-day observance.

An exhibition on the life and times of Guru Tegh Bahadur is also planned on the inaugural day. The exhibition is designed to highlight the historical context of his martyrdom and that of his companions, with a focus on issues such as religious freedom, human dignity and the protection of rights. Special emphasis is being placed on making the content accessible to younger visitors, the government said.

Later the same morning, an inter-faith conference will be held at 11 a.m. Representatives from different religions, communities and schools of thought are expected to participate. Discussions will centre on themes such as communal harmony, mutual respect and the protection of human rights. According to officials, the conference is intended to underline that the legacy of Guru Tegh Bahadur has relevance beyond any single community and speaks to wider questions of justice and conscience.

In the evening, visitors will be offered guided tours of Virasat-e-Khalsa and associated heritage sites in and around Sri Anandpur Sahib. The tours aim to familiarise participants with key locations linked to Sikh history and to provide structured historical context rather than informal sightseeing.

A drone show is scheduled for the night, using light projections to depict episodes from Sikh history, including the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur and the evolution of the Khalsa. The show is positioned as an attempt to use contemporary audio-visual formats to present historical narratives to a wider audience.

Across the three days, the programme will feature religious discourses, kirtan and other devotional activities, alongside community service initiatives. The government expects that the combination of spiritual observances, educational content and public events will encourage visitors to engage more closely with the historical background of the martyrdom being commemorated.

In recent years, the Punjab government has supported similar commemorative events around key Sikh historical milestones, combining religious observances with exhibitions and outreach programmes aimed at students and young citizens. Officials say the latest initiative at Sri Anandpur Sahib follows the same template of combining remembrance with public education.