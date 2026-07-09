Rahul Gandhi cites UGC-NET leak claims by AAP student leader; forensic probe sought

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday amplified allegations of irregularities in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, sharing on X claims made by Haryana state president of ASAP, the Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, who has alleged that a leaked document matched the Sociology question paper and has called for a forensic investigation into the matter.

The allegations suggest numerous matching questions led to calls for a forensic investigation amid concerns about the exam's integrity. (Amit shukla )

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The allegations surfaced days after candidates raised concerns over spelling mistakes, translation issues and alleged errors in the Sociology paper. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has said it is examining representations received from candidates and that subject experts will review the concerns in accordance with established procedures.

In his social media post, Gandhi referred to media reports citing allegations that a PDF containing paper-setting material had been circulated before the June 30 examination. He also alleged that nearly 90 questions matched the Sociology paper and claimed the question paper was being sold across multiple states. There was no immediate response from the NTA to Gandhi's allegations.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the Haryana-based AAP student leader Deepak Dhankhar, whose claims were referenced by Gandhi, alleged that the leaked material actually corresponded to 100 questions from the Sociology examination rather than 90. Dhankhar claimed students who attended an alleged coaching session told him the questions, answer options and even spelling errors matched the examination paper.

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{{^usCountry}} However, Dhankhar acknowledged during the interview that he had not personally compared the leaked document with the question paper. He said his claim was based on accounts provided by students as well as teachers with whom his team had shared the document after the examination. Hindustan Times could not independently verify these claims. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Dhankhar acknowledged during the interview that he had not personally compared the leaked document with the question paper. He said his claim was based on accounts provided by students as well as teachers with whom his team had shared the document after the examination. Hindustan Times could not independently verify these claims. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhankhar further alleged that he and another individual were present at a location in Haryana where candidates were allegedly taught questions before the examination but were not permitted to remain inside the room throughout the session. He claimed his team managed to obtain a copy of the PDF from a laptop before the examination and later shared it with teachers for comparison.

He alleged that the document bore signatures and formatting indicating it may have originated from within the examination system. He also claimed that printed copies used during the alleged coaching sessions were destroyed after candidates finished studying them. Once again, Hindustan Times could not independently verify these allegations.

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Asked what evidence he could provide investigators, Dhankhar said he was willing to cooperate with any inquiry and claimed he possessed the leaked PDF, contact numbers of alleged intermediaries, a bank account allegedly provided for payments, and information that could be corroborated through CCTV footage and location data, if examined by investigators.

Dhankhar also alleged that the individuals involved had claimed access to question papers for other competitive examinations, including HTET and CSIR-NET. He said his team had planned to gather additional evidence before approaching authorities but alleged that police action disrupted those efforts. He further claimed members of his family were illegally detained to prevent the allegations from becoming public. Hindustan Times could not independently verify these allegations.

During the interview, Dhankhar was also asked about claims that candidates were allegedly charged ₹2.25 lakh for access to question papers. He acknowledged that he did not possess payment records or bank transaction evidence to substantiate that figure, saying his team's planned operation had been interrupted before such evidence could be collected.

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Separately, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has staged protests demanding an independent inquiry into alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET examination. Delhi Police denied the organisation's allegation that excessive force was used during the protest.

The NTA has so far stated only that representations regarding alleged spelling and translation errors in the Sociology paper are under examination. It has not publicly responded to the specific allegations of a paper leak or the claims made by Dhankhar.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)