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Red Sox's late inning surge gets job done over Tigers

BASEBALL-MLB-BOS-DET/RECAP

Updated on: Apr 21, 2026 12:20 am IST
Reuters |
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Ceddanne Rafaela's pinch-hit, two-run single with two outs and two strikes in the seventh inning lifted the Boston Red Sox to a 8-6 win over the visiting Detroit Tigers in their annual Patriots' Day game Monday.

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The Red Sox exploded for six runs across their final three innings and finished the game with 12 hits, including two apiece by Masataka Yoshida, Caleb Durbin and Carlos Narvaez.

An inning after reliever Greg Weissert struck out three straight Tigers with two on and then tied the game at 3-3, the Red Sox opened the floodgates with a three-run seventh against Detroit reliever Tyler Holton and held on after Detroit's ninth-inning rally.

Red Sox starter Sonny Gray exited after 2 2/3 innings, forcing seven relievers into work. Garrett Whitlock earned the win after a scoreless frame.

Hao-Yu Lee, Kevin McGonigle and Riley Greene had multi-hit games for Detroit.

In Boston's seventh, Yoshida singled to center and Trevor Story walked to start the threat before Durbin's grounder up the middle loaded the bases.

In the third, Jake Rogers sent an RBI single to left to halve Detroit's deficit.

Lee's inaugural MLB hit dropped into center to tie the game with two outs in the fourth.

Boston did not capitalize on two more of Detroit starter Jack Flaherty's six walks before the end of his 3 1/3-inning outing. After reliever Brant Hurter held the tied score, two walks and Jahmai Jones' RBI knock to center off Boston's Jovani Moran put Detroit in front at 3-2 in the sixth.

Anthony's single up the middle plated Narvaez to even the score for Boston in the sixth.

Field Level Media

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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