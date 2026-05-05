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Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks

Published on: May 05, 2026 12:04 am IST
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NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu avoided a significant injury after rolling her left ankle in the New York Liberty's preseason win over the Connecticut Sun over the weekend.

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The team said Monday that she'll be re-evaluated in two weeks, putting her out for the team's regular-season debut on Friday against Connecticut. Ionescu had an MRI that revealed no major injury to the ankle, which was the same one she hurt her rookie season that sidelined her for the remainder of the year after only three games in 2020.

The star guard landed awkwardly on Sunday during a drive to the basket and rolled the ankle early in the third quarter at Connecticut. She appeared to get her feet tangled with the Sun's Diamond Miller as she went up for a reverse layup.

Ionescu stayed down for a few seconds before getting up and waving toward New York's bench on the other side of the court. She walked with a slight limp back to the locker room. She was seen in a walking boot after the game.

 
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Home / Genesis / Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks
Home / Genesis / Sabrina Ionescu dodges significant injury after scary ankle roll, out for at least 2 weeks
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