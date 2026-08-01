Saffron cultivation gains interest among farmers and young entrepreneurs as high-value farming opportunities expand

For decades, saffron cultivation in India was largely associated with Jammu and Kashmir. However, advances in controlled-environment agriculture, modern farming technologies and scientific research have led to growing interest in exploring the crop's potential in other parts of the country as well.



Saffron, one of the world's most expensive spices, is attracting growing interest among farmers, young entrepreneurs, agri-startups and agricultural businesses looking for high-value farming opportunities. With premium-quality saffron commanding prices that can run into lakhs of rupees per kilogram, the crop has increasingly become a subject of interest for those exploring alternative and technology-driven agricultural ventures.

The high-value spice attracts farmers and agri-startups, though successful farming requires understanding of climate, investment, and specialised training.

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With increasing interest in high-value crops and technology-enabled agriculture, saffron cultivation is emerging as an area of exploration for farmers and agricultural entrepreneurs. However, experts emphasise that scientific knowledge, practical training and proper planning remain essential for anyone considering entering the sector. Successful saffron cultivation requires a proper understanding of climate conditions, temperature, and humidity, quality planting material, scientific cultivation practices and effective crop management.

This development has also increased the need for specialised knowledge and practical training. Experts say that individuals interested in saffron cultivation should understand the crop's production requirements, investment needs, risks, cultivation process and market dynamics before making significant investments.

Training and technical knowledge emerging as key factors

According to agricultural experts, proper training can help prospective growers make more informed decisions and better understand the technical challenges associated with saffron cultivation. Knowledge of corm selection, planting methods, temperature and humidity management, crop care, harvesting and post-harvest processing can play an important role in determining the success of a saffron cultivation project.

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{{^usCountry}} Recognising the growing interest in this sector, the Institute of Horticulture Technology has introduced a Saffron Cultivation Course for farmers, young people, aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs and others interested in exploring the crop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recognising the growing interest in this sector, the Institute of Horticulture Technology has introduced a Saffron Cultivation Course for farmers, young people, aspiring agricultural entrepreneurs and others interested in exploring the crop. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the institute, the programme provides practical and technical guidance on the complete saffron cultivation cycle. The course covers important areas such as quality corm selection, scientific planting techniques, temperature and humidity management, crop maintenance, harvesting, processing and the commercial potential of saffron cultivation.

The institute says that the objective of the programme is to help participants develop a better understanding of the opportunities and challenges involved before starting a saffron cultivation venture. The training also introduces participants to modern techniques and controlled-environment approaches that are being explored to expand the possibilities of saffron production.

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With the right knowledge, technology and planning, saffron cultivation is increasingly being explored as a potential high-value agricultural venture. Experts, however, advise prospective growers, farmers, agricultural entrepreneurs to understand the crop’s requirements thoroughly, seek professional guidance and assess the feasibility of the project before making an investment.

This article is written by Dr. Surender Sharma, saffron expert, Institute of Horticulture Technology, Greater Noida.

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