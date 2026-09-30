...
...
Next Story

Science City Dehradun gets 14 crore additional central funding

The Science City project in Dehradun has received a significant boost with an additional ₹14 crore from the central government.

Updated on: Sep 30, 2026, 12:10:01 IST
By Genesis
Prefer HTon Google
Advertisement

The Science City Dehradun project is set to receive an additional 14 crore from the Centre, with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat informing Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami about the decision through a letter.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami

The additional funding is part of a larger gap requirement of about 39 crore for the project. According to the information shared by the state government, the Culture Ministry will meet around 14 crore of the gap, while the Uttarakhand government and Uttarakhand State Council for Science and Technology (UCOST) will contribute about 25 crore.

Shekhawat said in his letter that the ministry took the decision after findings from a review meeting on the project. The additional amount will be treated as the central share and will relate to the cost of new and essential components of the project.

The 14 crore central contribution will be shared with the state government in a 60:40 ratio, following the funding arrangement of the original project, according to the information provided by the state government.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shekhawat for the Centre’s decision to provide the additional funding. He said the Science City would become an important centre for modern scientific knowledge and innovation for students, young people and those interested in science in Uttarakhand.

The funding arrangement places the additional central contribution alongside the state government and UCOST’s proposed share of the overall gap funding. The state government has said the total gap funding requirement is approximately 39 crore, with the Centre accounting for around 14 crore and the state government and UCOST together accounting for around 25 crore.

The announcement follows a review of the project and addresses the additional funding identified as necessary for new and essential components. No further details on the specific components or their costs were provided in the information released by the state government.

 
centreht governmentgovernment news
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Stay updated with real-time coverage on Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 LIVE and the CJP Protest LIVE, bringing you the latest developments from Parliament and Jantar Mantar across India.
Home/Genesis/Science City Dehradun gets ₹14 crore additional central funding
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Notifications

Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom

Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks