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Seasonal illnesses rise across Punjab, acute febrile illness records highest Sehat Yojana claims

Punjab’s Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana has emerged as a major support system for patients amid a rise in seasonal illnesses across the state.

Published on: May 28, 2026 12:27 pm IST
By Genesis
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With humid summer conditions and fluctuating temperatures triggering a rise in seasonal diseases across Punjab, government hospitals are witnessing an increase in fever-related illnesses, respiratory infections and stomach disorders.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.(@BhagwantMann X)

According to recent data from the State Health Agency (SHA), acute febrile illness accounted for 5,840 cases under the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojana during the last four months, with claim payments amounting to 1.31 crore. Doctors said acute febrile illness is a broad condition marked by sudden fever and may stem from viral, bacterial or parasitic infections.

The data also recorded 1,396 cases of enteric fever with claims worth 30.47 lakh. Pneumonia accounted for 377 cases and claims of 11.06 lakh, while acute bronchitis registered 326 cases costing 9.24 lakh.

Diseases commonly associated with the monsoon remained comparatively limited in the dataset. Dengue recorded 12 cases with claims worth 40,880, while malaria and chikungunya registered three and six cases respectively. Heat stroke was reported in four cases.

Dr Dhir also stressed the role of parents, ASHA workers, Anganwadi staff and schools in spreading awareness on hygiene, vaccination and mosquito control measures to prevent seasonal outbreaks.

 
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Home / Genesis / Seasonal illnesses rise across Punjab, acute febrile illness records highest Sehat Yojana claims
Home / Genesis / Seasonal illnesses rise across Punjab, acute febrile illness records highest Sehat Yojana claims
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