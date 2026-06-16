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See how players earned their spots in the US Open

See how players earned their spots in the US Open

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:09 am IST
AP |
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SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The 156 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible :

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J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson.

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley.

Padraig Harrington.

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

a-Hamilton Coleman.

a-Brandon Holtz.

Rory McIlroy.

Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas.

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

Alex Noren.

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka.

Alex Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid.

Johnny Keefer.

Laurie Canter, Adrien Saddier.

Jayden Schaper.

a-Ethan Fang.

a-Jackson Koivun.

a-Preston Stout.

T.K. Kim, Manav Shah, a-Giuseppe Puebla, a-Logan Reilly, Jake Sollon, a-Vaughn Harber, a-Jackson Ormond, Jackson Van Paris, Jake Peacock, Robbie Higgins, a-Chase Kyes, a-Matthew Robles, a-Marek Fleming, Greyson Leach, Spencer Tibbits, a-Jack Schoenberger.

Marco Penge.

golf: /hub/golf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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