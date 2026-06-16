See how players earned their spots in the US Open

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. — The 156 players who are exempt or have qualified for the 126th U.S. Open, which starts Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Players are listed only in the first category for which they are eligible :

HT Image

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

J.J. Spaun, Bryson DeChambeau, Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, Jon Rahm, Gary Woodland, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson.

Robert MacIntyre, Viktor Hovland, Cameron Young, Tyrrell Hatton, Carlos Ortiz, Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler, Ben Griffin, Russell Henley.

Padraig Harrington.

a-Mason Howell, a-Jackson Herrington.

a-Hamilton Coleman.

a-Brandon Holtz.

Rory McIlroy.

Aaron Rai, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas.

Brian Harman, Cameron Smith, Collin Morikawa.

Alex Noren.

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Cantlay, Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Chris Gotterup, Akshay Bhatia, Harris English, Shane Lowry, Harry Hall, Nick Taylor, Ludvig Aberg, Justin Rose, Maverick McNealy, Andrew Novak, Jacob Bridgeman, Sungjae Im, Hideki Matsuyama, Sepp Straka.

Alex Fitzpatrick, Sahith Theegala, Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Patrick Rodgers, Matti Schmid.

Johnny Keefer.

Laurie Canter, Adrien Saddier.

Jayden Schaper.

a-Ethan Fang.

a-Jackson Koivun.

a-Preston Stout.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} a-Mateo Pulcini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} a-Mateo Pulcini. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Jason Day, Alex Smalley, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Nico Echavarria, Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, David Puig, Ryo Hisatsune. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Kristoffer Reitan, Nicolai Hojgaard, Kurt Kitayama, Min Woo Lee, Ryan Gerard, Rickie Fowler, Jake Knapp, Jason Day, Alex Smalley, Daniel Berger, Michael Kim, Matt McCarty, Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Nico Echavarria, Sam Stevens, Ryan Fox, Michael Brennan, Pierceson Coody, David Puig, Ryo Hisatsune. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Joaquin Niemann. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joaquin Niemann. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Lucas Herbert. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Lucas Herbert. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} J.T. Poston, Bud Cauley. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} J.T. Poston, Bud Cauley. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nathan Kimsey, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Filippo Celli, Matthew Jordan, Angel Hidalgo, Niklas Norgaard, Ugo Coussaud. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nathan Kimsey, Rocco Repetto Taylor, Filippo Celli, Matthew Jordan, Angel Hidalgo, Niklas Norgaard, Ugo Coussaud. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ryuichi Oiwa, Kaito Onishi, Taihei Sato. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ryuichi Oiwa, Kaito Onishi, Taihei Sato. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Peter Uihlein, Tom Kim, Cooper Dossey, Jimmy Stanger, Graeme McDowell, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Caleb Surratt, Neal Shipley, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu, Billy Horschel, Nick Hardy, Ben Silverman, a-Ryder Cowan, a-Miles Russell, Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo, William Mouw, John Parry, Max McGreevy, Jackson Suber, Ben Kohles, Davis Thompson, J.B. Holmes, a-Arni Sveinsson, Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Cole Hammer, Kevin Roy, Max Greyserman, Ben James, James Nicholas, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, a-Eric Lee, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips, Hennie Du Plessis, a-Bryan Lee, Harry Higgs. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peter Uihlein, Tom Kim, Cooper Dossey, Jimmy Stanger, Graeme McDowell, Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Caleb Surratt, Neal Shipley, Zac Blair, Dylan Wu, Billy Horschel, Nick Hardy, Ben Silverman, a-Ryder Cowan, a-Miles Russell, Emiliano Grillo, Alejandro Tosti, Marcelo Rozo, William Mouw, John Parry, Max McGreevy, Jackson Suber, Ben Kohles, Davis Thompson, J.B. Holmes, a-Arni Sveinsson, Carl Yuan, Brandon Wu, Cole Hammer, Kevin Roy, Max Greyserman, Ben James, James Nicholas, Chris Kirk, Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, a-Eric Lee, Andrew Putnam, Chandler Phillips, Hennie Du Plessis, a-Bryan Lee, Harry Higgs. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

T.K. Kim, Manav Shah, a-Giuseppe Puebla, a-Logan Reilly, Jake Sollon, a-Vaughn Harber, a-Jackson Ormond, Jackson Van Paris, Jake Peacock, Robbie Higgins, a-Chase Kyes, a-Matthew Robles, a-Marek Fleming, Greyson Leach, Spencer Tibbits, a-Jack Schoenberger.

Marco Penge.

golf: /hub/golf

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON