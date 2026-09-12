Service Sankalp campaign from September 17 to October 17 in Uttarakhand, says CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced the Service Sankalp campaign, which will be organised across the state from September 17 to October 17, 2026, beginning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. He said the month-long campaign would place service, public participation, dialogue and innovation at its centre and connect citizens with the resolve of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (@BJP4India X)

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Dhami said 11 major programmes have been proposed under the campaign to ensure active participation of students, youth, women, beneficiaries, parents, public representatives, social organisations and citizens. Decisions taken by the state government, along with real-life changes brought by Central and state schemes, will also be communicated widely.

Under the Ashirwad Ka Diya programme, lamp-lighting and collective events will be organised at government scheme centres, gas distribution centres, ration shops, major religious sites and along the Ganga. New medical colleges, dams, bridges, Amrit Sarovars and Jan Aushadhi Kendras will also host programmes.

The Mere Sapno Ka Bharat–Chitra Seva programme will feature painting, essay and speech competitions in educational institutions on Viksit Bharat and achievements over the next 25 years. Namo Seva–Ankahi Kahaniyan will use school plays to highlight national achievements, while Angan Milan Seva will focus on maternal-child health, nutrition and welfare.

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{{^usCountry}} The Seva: Mera Yogdan programme will involve citizens in plantation, cleanliness, teaching and other social activities. Seva Setu camps will bring Central and state schemes to people’s doorsteps. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Seva: Mera Yogdan programme will involve citizens in plantation, cleanliness, teaching and other social activities. Seva Setu camps will bring Central and state schemes to people’s doorsteps. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said the campaign would also include an Innovation Challenge and governance dialogue, with photos, videos and beneficiary stories publicised through the media. He said youth participation would be particularly important in building a developed India and the campaign would be organised extensively in every district.