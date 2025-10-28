Sharda World School Marks Its First Annual Day — A Celebration of Learning, Culture, and Leadership

Sharda World School, Agra, celebrated its First Annual Day with joy and creativity under the theme “Avartanam – The Voyage Back to Where We Belong.” The occasion stood as a testament to the school’s philosophy of Elevating Futures — nurturing learners who are innovative, value-driven, and globally aware, yet connected to their cultural identity. Sharda World School's First Annual Day, themed 'Avartanam,' celebrated creativity and cultural identity. (Source: Sharda World School)

The entire campus came alive with lights, colour, and an air of festivity as students, parents, teachers, and guests gathered to witness an evening that combined creativity, intellect, and inspiration. The celebration marked the culmination of the school’s ongoing efforts toward holistic education and experiential learning.

A Soulful Beginning

The evening commenced with a Welcome Ceremony, followed by floral greetings and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp, symbolising knowledge and enlightenment. A welcome song and musical ensemble by the students set the tone, filling the auditorium with rhythm, warmth, and excitement.

Words of Vision and Inspiration

The event was attended by dignitaries, including Seema Gupta (Management Trustee), Priyanka Gupta (Co-Founder, Early Learning Centre), Gaurav Dimri (Director HR, Sharda Group), and Garima Yadav (Director, Early Learning Centre).

Archana Kukreja (Gaurangi Mataji) and Nidhi Panwar (Founder, Early Brain Magic) were also present among others at the occasion.

Prashant Gupta, Founder of Sharda World School and ELC, addressed the gathering with a message on the school’s vision — to nurture children who combine knowledge with compassion, curiosity with discipline, and confidence with humility. His speech reaffirmed the institution’s mission of empowering future leaders who carry both global awareness and local grounding.

A Year of Achievements

Satyaki Banerjee, Head of School, presented the Annual Report, highlighting milestones, academic progress, and innovative initiatives that defined the year. He emphasised how Sharda World School’s approach blends modern pedagogy with traditional wisdom — cultivating academic learning alongside empathy, creativity, and leadership.

The Pre-Nursery students of the Early Learning Centre (ELC) then took the stage for a performance that engaged the audience. Their enthusiasm reflected the spirit of joyful learning, earning applause from parents and guests.

Inspiring Addresses and Creative Reflections

The Chief Guest, Gul Panag — actor, model, and social entrepreneur — delivered an address that resonated with every parent and educator in the hall. She spoke about courage, curiosity, and compassion as the pillars of 21st-century education and appreciated Sharda World School for creating an ecosystem where these values are encouraged.

Following her address was the Prize Distribution Ceremony, honouring students for achievements across academics, sports, and co-curricular activities. Each award reflected the school’s belief in recognising and celebrating excellence in all forms — intellectual, artistic, and moral.

Garima Yadav, Advisor, Sharda World School, also shared a message reinforcing the school’s mission of holistic education and character development. Her words inspired the audience to continue supporting the institution’s vision of nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

Sharda Open Talks – Conversations That Inspire

The evening took an intellectually enriching turn with the Sharda Open Talks session on “Parenting and Women Entrepreneurship.”

The session was moderated by Nidhi Panwar, Founder of Early Brain Magic, and featured Gul Panag as the guest speaker. Their dialogue explored the nuances of parenting, leadership, and the entrepreneurial spirit among women. Ms. Panag shared reflections from her own journey — balancing motherhood, career, and purpose — while emphasising the importance of empathy and self-belief in both parenting and professional life. The audience found the exchange relatable and inspiring, as it reflected Sharda World School’s approach to holistic growth and empowerment.

Threads of Creativity and Expression

The celebration also featured the unveiling of Sharda World School’s annual publications — “Threads of Imagination: A Collection of Young Voices” and “Imprints of Innocence.” These compilations showcased the creativity, imagination, and reflections of young learners, featuring short stories, poems, and artwork created by students. The release symbolised the school’s belief in encouraging every child to express themselves and share their perspectives with the world.

The Grand Finale – “Avartanam” Dance Drama

The highlight of the evening was the Annual Day Dance Drama – “Avartanam: The Voyage Back to Where We Belong.”

This production combined dance, music, drama, and multimedia storytelling to portray a group of students participating in an international exchange programme. Their journey spanned eight nations — India, USA, South Africa, China, Egypt, Argentina, Italy, and the UK — where they explored cultures, values, and global harmony. The story concluded with a realisation that what they sought across the world already existed within their own heritage and roots.

Through choreography, narration, and visual effects, the performance reflected themes of unity, belonging, and self-discovery. The applause that followed reflected the effort and teamwork of the students and faculty who brought the vision to life.

A Memorable Conclusion

The evening concluded with a Vote of Thanks, extending gratitude to all dignitaries, parents, teachers, and contributors who made the event a success. Guests were then invited to a dinner, where laughter and conversations marked the end to a day of celebration and togetherness.

A Reflection of the School’s Ethos

The First Annual Day of Sharda World School was more than just a cultural event — it was a celebration of learning, creativity, leadership, and values. It stood as a reflection of the institution’s commitment to holistic development and academic growth.

As the curtains fell on Avartanam – The Voyage Back to Where We Belong, one message remained clear — that education, when rooted in compassion and purpose, helps shape thoughtful learners and responsible citizens.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.