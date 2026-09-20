Shipley holds onto 1-shot lead over Kohles the Biltmore Championship Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Neal Shipley held onto a one-shot lead over Ben Kohles on Saturday in the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville, making an eagle and a birdie on the two back-nine par 5s in his third straight bogey-free round.

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Shipley had a 21-under 192 total on The Cliffs at Walnut Grove.

“Just going to keep doing what I’m doing,” Shipley said. “Keep being me and keep having fun out there. Keep that mindset of going out there, chasing birdies, and trying to get it as low as possible tomorrow.”

The PGA Tour rookie also opened with a 65 and had a 62 on Friday in the first of eight tournaments in the FedEx Cup Fall that determine the top 100 in the FedEx Cup who keep full cards for next season.

Shipley entered the week 183rd in the standings. A victory would not only give him a two-year exemption, it would secure him for the more lucrative Championship Series in 2028 when the tour revamps its schedule.

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{{^usCountry}} “It would be huge,” Shipley said. “It would take a lot of stress off my back, that’s for sure. It’s one of those things I’m playing really well and I know it’s a matter of time for me, so I’m going to give it my best shot tomorrow and lay it all out there and see what happens.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It would be huge,” Shipley said. “It would take a lot of stress off my back, that’s for sure. It’s one of those things I’m playing really well and I know it’s a matter of time for me, so I’m going to give it my best shot tomorrow and lay it all out there and see what happens.” {{/usCountry}}

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Kohles matched Shipley with a 65, birdieing three of the last four holes. Playing alongside Shipley in the final threesome, Kohles eagled the par-5 third. He's chasing his first PGA Tour title.

“Happy with the day,” Kohles said. “Played solid. Took advantage of par 5s, which like I said yesterday, is something you got to do out here on this course.”

Shipley hit a 227-yard approach to 7 1/2 to set up the eagle on the par-5 15th. He birdied the par-5 18th and closed with a par.

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Eric Cole and Ricky Castillo were tied for third at 17 under. Jacob Bridgeman and Max Greyserman were 16 under.

The tee times were moved up and the players were grouped in threes because of the possibility of late afternoon storms.

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