Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), a constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), has opened applications for its M.B.A. programmes through the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) 2026. SIIB offers three specialised M.B.A. programmes for the academic year 2027-28, each admitted through SNAP 2026.

SIIB admissions through SNAP 2026 (Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB))

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The M.B.A. (International Business), M.B.A. (Agri Business), and M.B.A. (Sustainability Management) are open to candidates holding a minimum of 50% marks in their undergraduate degree (45% for SC/ST candidates). All three programmes are accessible exclusively through the SNAP 2026 admission process. The SNAP Test is a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and the SNAP registration fee is INR 2,550 per test, and the programme registration fee is INR 1,000 per programme (government taxes additional, as applicable). The registration and payment window for SNAP 2026 will close on 25th November 2026 (Wednesday).

The test will be held across three dates: 13th December 2026 (Sunday), 19th December 2026 (Saturday), and 26th December 2026 (Saturday). This allows candidates to attempt the test up to three times, with the higher score considered for the final percentile calculation. SNAP 2026 will be conducted across 79 cities in India. The test consists of 60 objective-type questions across four sections, General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative and Data Interpretation, and Ethics, Morality and Values, each with four response options. A 25% negative marking applies for every incorrect answer. The result of SNAP 2026 will be declared on 12th January 2027 (Tuesday).

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{{^usCountry}} SIIB has an established track record of placements across all its programmes. In the previous placement cycle, the M.B.A. (International Business) recorded a highest package of ₹27.60 LPA, an average of ₹15.64 LPA, and a median of ₹14.40 LPA. The register-to-paid application conversion for the year stood at 72.23% for International Business, 49.28% for Agri-Business, and 28.67% for Sustainability Management. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SIIB has an established track record of placements across all its programmes. In the previous placement cycle, the M.B.A. (International Business) recorded a highest package of ₹27.60 LPA, an average of ₹15.64 LPA, and a median of ₹14.40 LPA. The register-to-paid application conversion for the year stood at 72.23% for International Business, 49.28% for Agri-Business, and 28.67% for Sustainability Management. {{/usCountry}}

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SIIB offers contemporary classrooms, industry exposure through internships, live projects, and regular industry interactions. Through industry collaborations, SIIB provides certifications in SAP and Six Sigma, which are relevant to the industry. The classroom lectures are supplemented by Harvard case studies, simulations, workshops, and guest lectures conducted by industry professionals and alumni, who connect academic delivery with the skill sets required by the industry. SIIB's M.B.A. programmes blend core management education with specialised expertise. The M.B.A. (International Business) (intake of 150) equips students with global business insights, while the M.B.A. (Agri-Business) (intake of 60) covers Agri-Retail Marketing, Rural Marketing, Commodity Trading, Agri Supply Chain Management, and Agricultural Economics. The M.B.A. (Sustainability Management) (intake of 30) focuses on Corporate Sustainability, ESG, Renewable Energy Business and Financing, Carbon Markets and Trading, and Environmental Management Systems.

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SIIB maintains collaborations with international business schools and universities, offering students opportunities for global exposure through Winter Schools, Summer Schools, Semester Exchanges, Semester Abroad Programmes, and Study Tour Programmes. These collaborations provide students with cross-cultural learning experiences, global business insight, and exposure to the international job market.

"Every year, SIIB reaffirms its commitment to shaping managers who can think strategically and lead responsibly in a fast-changing global economy. Our specialised programmes, strong industry linkages, and international collaborations ensure that students do not just gain knowledge, they gain the confidence and capability to make an impact from day one." - Dr Alka Maurya, Director, SIIB

The Symbiosis Institute of International Business (SIIB), Pune, established in 1992 as the Symbiosis Institute of Foreign Trade (SIFT), transformed into its present form with a focus on global business. A constituent of Symbiosis International (Deemed University), accredited by NAAC with an 'A++' grade, the M.B.A. (International Business) Programme at SIIB has been recognised by the National Board of Accreditation (NBA). Additionally, SIIB offers specialised M.B.A. programmes in Agri-Business, and Sustainability Management.

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With a legacy spanning over three decades, an alumni base of over 5,000+, and rankings among India's B-schools, SIIB continues to prepare students to work in today's interconnected business environment.

To register for SNAP 2026 and learn more about SIIB's M.B.A. programmes:SNAP Registrations 2026">SNAP Registrations 2026 | www.siib.ac.in"> www.siib.ac.in

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