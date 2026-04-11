As India solidifies its role as the world's digital backbone, a new shift in AI is emerging—one that could redefine the global outsourcing landscape. Skygen.AI has officially announced the release of its autonomous Computer Use agents—AI systems capable of operating computers exactly like human professionals.

Skygen.AI Launches Next-Gen AI Agents to Automate Complex Workflows: A New Paradigm for Global IT Services

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Unlike traditional automation that relies on rigid APIs, Skygen’s agents can see screens, navigate interfaces, and execute tasks across any software environment, from modern cloud platforms to legacy enterprise systems.

Empowering the Global Workforce

For founders and IT leaders in India's tech hubs, the Skygen release offers a solution to the "scalability vs. headcount" dilemma. While the industry has traditionally relied on adding staff to handle complex operations, Skygen introduces an Autonomous Execution Environment that allows one human manager to oversee a fleet of digital proxies.

The system requires zero new hardware, eliminating the need for expensive local infrastructure like Mac Mini clusters. Instead, it deploys in a secure, isolated virtual sandbox, allowing businesses to scale their digital operations without increasing their physical footprint or energy costs.

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{{^usCountry}} The system features an intuitive one-click setup—so simple that anyone can deploy an AI agent in seconds, no technical expertise required. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The system features an intuitive one-click setup—so simple that anyone can deploy an AI agent in seconds, no technical expertise required. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} You can collaborate with your agent in real time: send screenshots, provide feedback, and guide its actions—just like working with a remote team member. The agent “sees” what you see and adapts instantly. Revolutionizing Business Operations (Use Cases) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can collaborate with your agent in real time: send screenshots, provide feedback, and guide its actions—just like working with a remote team member. The agent “sees” what you see and adapts instantly. Revolutionizing Business Operations (Use Cases) {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Skygen’s release focuses on high-impact areas where manual intervention has historically been the only option: Global Talent Sourcing & Recruitment: "Find the top 10 engineering candidates in India and Southeast Asia who match our specific tech stack. Reach out to them via professional networks and sync interviews with our hiring managers." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skygen’s release focuses on high-impact areas where manual intervention has historically been the only option: Global Talent Sourcing & Recruitment: "Find the top 10 engineering candidates in India and Southeast Asia who match our specific tech stack. Reach out to them via professional networks and sync interviews with our hiring managers." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Skygen automates the entire funnel, from discovery to scheduling. Hyper-Scale Market Research: "Analyze the pricing models and service offerings of 500+ competitors globally. Compile a real-time comparison sheet." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Skygen automates the entire funnel, from discovery to scheduling. Hyper-Scale Market Research: "Analyze the pricing models and service offerings of 500+ competitors globally. Compile a real-time comparison sheet." {{/usCountry}}

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The agent interacts with websites just as a human researcher would, capturing nuances that standard scrapers miss.

Landing Page Creation: "Analyze our niche and create a high-converting landing page that outperforms the competition."

Skygen handles the entire workflow—from competitive research and pattern recognition to copy synthesis and deployment—delivering a production-ready, high-converting page in hours, not weeks.

Administrative & Grant Automation: For startups pursuing global expansion, Skygen can identify and submit applications for 500+ international grant programs and incubation schemes, handling repetitive data entry autonomously.

Enterprise System Navigation: "Log into our legacy ERP, pull last quarter's reports, and cross-reference them with current CRM data."

Skygen bridges the gap between old and new software without the need for expensive API integrations.

The Visionary Behind the Tech

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The architect of Skygen.AI is Mike Shperling, a 19-year-old visionary who has focused on building infrastructure rather than just another chatbot. Shperling’s Sandbox ensures that enterprise data remains secure and isolated, making it a viable tool for large-scale BPO and IT service firms.

After 30 days of use, the system analyzes a company's digital workflows to identify further automation opportunities, acting as a force multiplier for the existing workforce.

The Future of Digital Labour

In 2026, the competitive edge for Indian tech firms will lie in their ability to integrate AI "exoskeletons" into their service delivery. The launch of Skygen.AI signals a shift toward high-velocity, low-overhead operations, where AI agents handle routine tasks at scale, allowing human talent to focus on high-level strategy and innovation.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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