Soccer-Colombia's Rodriguez signs for Minnesota on short-term deal

Feb 6 - Colombia captain James Rodriguez signed for Minnesota United on Friday, marking his seventh club since leaving Real Madrid in 2020 as the former World Cup Golden Boot winner continues his globe-trotting career.

The Major League Soccer club announced that the 34-year-old midfielder has signed a guaranteed contract through June 2026, with a club option to extend until December 2026.

Rodriguez will occupy an international squad spot pending a medical and receipt of his visa.

"James is a player whose quality, vision, and experience at the highest levels of the game are unquestioned. We’re excited to add his creativity and football intelligence to our group," the club's sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad said in a statement.

"At the same time, this move is about collective strength — not about putting everything on one individual."

Rodriguez, who won the Golden Boot at the 2014 World Cup in a breakthrough tournament that earned him a move to Real Madrid, has become something of a footballing nomad in recent years.

Since the 2019-20 campaign, the playmaker has plied his trade across continents for Everton, Al-Rayyan, Olympiacos, Sao Paulo, Rayo Vallecano and Leon before landing in Minnesota.

"I'm very happy for this new chapter in my life. I hope to be at my best so I can bring joy to this city and to all of the people who are putting their faith in me," Rodriguez said.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all of the passionate Minnesota fans because I'm also a passionate player who wants to give everything on the field and always wants to win."

Rodriguez will get his first chance to impress when the new MLS season kicks off on February 21, with Minnesota taking on Austin.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.