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Soccer-Cool heads needed as Spain digest disappointment of Cape Verde draw

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-ESP/ (PIX):Soccer-Cool heads needed as Spain digest disappointment of Cape Verde draw

Published on: Jun 17, 2026 12:20 am IST
Reuters |
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* Spain face Saudi Arabia in Atlanta on Sunday in their second Group H game

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* Spain have won only three of their last 12 World Cup matches

* Saudi Arabia drew 1-1 with Uruguay in Monday's other Group H match

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee, - Spain’s players must keep cool heads, lift their spirits and show a better version of themselves, forward Mikel Merino said on Tuesday as the former world champions digested the shock of being held by tiny Cape Verde at the World Cup. The 2010 winners played a goalless draw with the African island nation in their opening Group H game in Atlanta on Monday in a shock result that has put the highly fancied Spaniards on the back foot.

Merino said Spain’s players had dealt with the disappointment in different ways but were now itching for a chance to prove themselves.

“We can improve, but we also did things well against Cape Verde. We need to keep a cool head, these are moments when you have to stay calm.” As to what went wrong against Cape Verde, Merino added: “The coach and the analysts need to pinpoint the issues and tell us what could have been done better. We practice self-criticism even when we win. There’s always room for improvement.”

Since their 2010 triumph, Spain have won only three of the last 12 World Cup matches.

“Mentally, I see the team approaching the tournament in the same way we always do,” Merino said. Spain are back in Atlanta on Sunday for their second game against Saudi Arabia, who drew 1-1 with Uruguay on Monday.

“The guys are itching to make things right,” Merino added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Genesis / Soccer-Cool heads needed as Spain digest disappointment of Cape Verde draw
Home / Genesis / Soccer-Cool heads needed as Spain digest disappointment of Cape Verde draw
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