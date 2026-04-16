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Soccer-France forward Ekitike to miss World

SOCCER-WORLDCUP-FRA-EKITIKE:Soccer-France forward Ekitike to miss World Cup after rupturing Achilles tendon

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 12:05 am IST
Reuters |
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April 15 - France striker Hugo Ekitike will miss the World Cup, manager Didier Deschamps said on Wednesday, after he reportedly ruptured his Achilles tendon during Liverpool's Champions League defeat by Paris St Germain.

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Ekitike was in tears when carried off the pitch on a stretcher at Anfield in the first half of Liverpool's 2-0 second leg defeat.

"Hugo suffered a serious injury against PSG on Tuesday night," Deschamps said.

"Unfortunately, the severity of his injury will prevent him from finishing the season with Liverpool and from taking part in the World Cup."

Ekitike joined Liverpool in July from Eintracht Frankfurt and is their top scorer this season with 17 goals in all competitions, including 11 in the Premier League. He has netted two international goals in eight appearances.

The 23-year-old made his France debut in September against Ukraine and scored his first goal against the same opponents in a 4-0 win in November which secured his country's place at the World Cup.

Liverpool are on 52 points, four ahead of Chelsea with six games remaining.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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