Soccer-Mancini names nine uncapped players in expanded Italy squad after summer turmoil

Sept 18 - Roberto Mancini has launched his second tenure as Italy head coach with a sweeping rebuild, naming an expanded 34-man roster on Friday for their Nations League games as the team try to rebound from missing out on the 2026 World Cup.

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Mancini returned to the bench following a chaotic summer for the Italian federation, taking over after Gennaro Gattuso left and a brief, fraught attempt to appoint Andrea Pirlo collapsed amid a fierce backlash over Pirlo's commercial ties to a Russian betting company.

Among nine players receiving their first senior international call-ups are Brentford fullback Michael Kayode, Monza defender Eddie Kwaidoo, Borussia Dortmund's Samuele Inacio and winger Mohamed Ali Zoma who plays for second-tier Bundesliga side 1. FC Nurnberg.

In a move highlighting Mancini’s intention to reform the squad's core, several high-profile figures were omitted, most notably Mateo Retegui. The Argentine-born striker, who proved pivotal during Mancini's previous reign, was left out despite a strong start to the season in Saudi Arabia, where he has scored four goals in seven league matches.

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{{^usCountry}} Cagliari's Daniel Maldini was called up, just days after his driving licence was suspended following a car crash in Milan where he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Cagliari's Daniel Maldini was called up, just days after his driving licence was suspended following a car crash in Milan where he was found to be over the legal alcohol limit. {{/usCountry}}

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Italy begin their campaign on September 25 when they face Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, followed by games against Turkey and France.

Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Marco Carnesecchi , Gianluigi Donnarumma , Massimo Pessina , Guglielmo Vicario

Defenders: Honest Ahanor , Alessandro Bastoni , Riccardo Calafiori , Diego Coppola , Giovanni Di Lorenzo , Federico Dimarco , Daniele Ghilardi , Michael Kayode , Eddy Kouadio , Gianluca Mancini , Giorgio Scalvini

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella , Bryan Cristante , Issa Doumbia , Nicolo Fagioli , Davide Frattesi , Rolando Mandragora , Alessandro Romano , Sandro Tonali

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Forwards: Nicolo Cambiaghi , Francesco Esposito , Sebastiano Esposito , Samuele Inacio , Moise Kean , Daniel Maldini , Giacomo Raspadori , Gianluca Scamacca , Antonio Vergara , Nicolo Zaniolo , Mohamed Ali Zoma

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