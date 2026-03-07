Soccer-Polish club Wisla refuse to play match over fan ban

By Trevor Stynes HT Image

KRAKOW, - Wisla Krakow will not travel for Saturday's league match at Slask Wroclaw after the hosts barred Wisla supporters from attending the fixture, the Polish club told Reuters on Friday.

Slask say they are continuing to prepare for the match that now appears increasingly unlikely to go ahead, in a standoff which will see both sides penalised, the league said.

Wisla, one of Poland's oldest and most successful clubs with 13 league titles, lead the second tier as they chase promotion back to the top flight.

Polish FA President Cezary Kulesza said the club will be handed a 3-0 walkover defeat and a three-point deduction if they fail to turn up.

"If Wisla does not go to this match, it will automatically be a walkover," Kulesza told TVP Sport.

Slask said they have barred away fans because of safety concerns, while denying media reports they were acting under pressure from their own supporters.

Kulesza remained sceptical.

"Let's not fool ourselves," he said. "We know this is not the decision of the club, but of the supporters."

Wisla owner Jaroslaw Krolewski said the club were standing by their fans.

"We will not travel to a match where our supporters are banned from attending," he told Reuters.

"Football without fans is not football – it becomes a commercial event dressed up as sport, and we refuse to be complicit in that."

Slask Wroclaw did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

