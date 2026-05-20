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Soccer-Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

SOCCER-ENGLAND-SOU:Soccer-Southampton expelled from EFL playoff final after spying breach

Published on: May 20, 2026 12:13 am IST
Reuters |
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LONDON, - Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough, the English Football League said on Tuesday.

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Middlesbrough, who lost 2-1 to Southampton in the two-legged semi-final, have been re-instated and will now face Hull City on Saturday in what is dubbed the world's richest soccer match.

Promotion to the Premier League is estimated to be worth in the region of 200 million pounds over three seasons.

Southampton, who admitted the charges, were also found guilty of filming training sessions involving Oxford United in December and Ipswich Town in April during the regular season.

They have also been deducted four points for the start of next season in England's second tier.

"An Independent Disciplinary Commission has today expelled Southampton from the Championship play-offs after the club admitted multiple breaches of EFL regulations related to the unauthorised filming of other clubs' training," the EFL said.

The club said it welcomed the decision.

"We believe this sends out a clear message for the future of our game regarding sporting integrity and conduct," Middlesbrough said in a statement.

"As a club, we are now focused on our game against Hull City at Wembley on Saturday."

Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season and were struggling in the early part of this campaign until a storming finish in which they went unbeaten in 19 league games to finish fourth and enter the playoffs.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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