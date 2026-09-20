Soccer-West Ham's Castellanos accused of spitting in thrilling Millwall draw

Sept 19 - West Ham United fought back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Millwall on Saturday in the first meeting between the bitter London rivals in 14 years, but the Championship clash was overshadowed by an allegation that forward Taty Castellanos spat at Millwall goalkeeper Filip Marschall.

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The alleged incident occurred in the 65th minute with Millwall leading 2-0, when Marschall was seen signalling to the referee and pointing at his shirt.

Broadcasters said after the match that Millwall had lodged a complaint, which was confirmed by both managers in their post-match press conferences, although neither said they had seen the incident.

"I haven't asked about it, but I'm sure there'll be footage of it, or not if it didn't happen," Millwall manager Alex Neil told reporters.

"The fourth official basically said there was an accusation of spitting."

Under Football Association regulations, proven spitting offences can carry a six-match ban.

"I'm aware of the allegation. I didn't see the images, I didn't speak with Taty ," West Ham boss Nuno Espirito Santo told reporters.

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{{^usCountry}} "I cannot go much further on that, I'm sorry. For me to answer that, I have to see it. I'm going to look at the images. I cannot answer." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "I cannot go much further on that, I'm sorry. For me to answer that, I have to see it. I'm going to look at the images. I cannot answer." {{/usCountry}}

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West Ham's relegation from the Premier League last season brought the teams back together to renew one of English football's fiercest rivalries in the second-tier Championship.

Police set up a major operation, with enhanced stop-and-search powers around Millwall's stadium for the high-risk fixture at The Den.

Millwall dominated the opening half and established a two-goal lead through Caleb Taylor and Camiel Neghli, both benefiting from long throws that exposed West Ham's defence.

West Ham, who arrived on a four-match Championship winning streak and as the division's top scorers, were transformed after the break. Substitute Mohamadou Kante pulled one back with a long-range strike before Konstantinos Mavropanos headed in Manor Solomon's cross to complete the comeback.

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The visitors' momentum was checked when Kante was sent off late on for hauling down Kyrell Lisbie as the Millwall forward raced clear on goal, leaving West Ham to hold on with 10 men through a tense finish.

Millwall pushed for a winner but could not find a way through as the first renewal of the rivalry since 2012 ended in a draw.

The result temporarily kept West Ham top of the Championship, while Millwall remained without a win over their rivals in nearly 22 years.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.