Sunscreen has a significant impact on our daily skincare routine, from protecting our skin from the harmful UV rays of the sun to treating our skin with the best ingredients in them. You may want to pick sunscreens with different perks, such as a Vitamin C sunscreen, gel sunscreen, or matte sunscreen. But it is easy to feel confused with SPF 30, 50, and 70. Does a higher SPF give better protection? Or, is there no difference?

SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Which Is Ideal for Indian Summers?

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Adding the beneficial goodness of SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 helps prevent tanning, pigmentation, and premature ageing in Indian summers. In this guide, you will learn what SPF means and how the numbers differ. It will also help you know which SPF 50 sunscreenis best for your daily routine.

What is SPF? Understanding the Basics of Sun Protection

If you have wondered what SPF is or what SPF means, here’s the explanation.

SPF or Sun Protection Factor measures how a sunscreen protects your skin from UVB rays, which are the main cause of sunburn and tanning.

What does sunscreen SPF mean?

It indicates how much UVB radiation is filtered

Not just ‘time in the sun,’ but the amount of exposure blocked

Works as a multiplier of your skin’s natural protection

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{{^usCountry}} Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand better. SPF 30 allows 1/30th of UVB rays

SPF 50 allows 1/50th of UVB rays

SPF 70 allows 1/70th of UVB rays {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here is a simple breakdown to help you understand better. SPF 30 allows 1/30th of UVB rays

SPF 50 allows 1/50th of UVB rays

SPF 70 allows 1/70th of UVB rays {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Your skin burns faster in India’s high UV index of 10–12+. SPF becomes less about duration and more about how much radiation you block per second. SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Breaking Down the Numbers {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Your skin burns faster in India’s high UV index of 10–12+. SPF becomes less about duration and more about how much radiation you block per second. SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70: Breaking Down the Numbers {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The biggest myth in the SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 debate is that protection increases proportionally. But the truth is that it does not. UVB Protection Comparison Table {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The biggest myth in the SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 debate is that protection increases proportionally. But the truth is that it does not. UVB Protection Comparison Table {{/usCountry}}

SPF Level % UVB Rays Blocked UV Exposure Allowed SPF 30 96.7% 3.3% SPF 50 98% 2% SPF 70 98.6% 1.4%

{{^usCountry}} SPF 30 and SPF 50 difference Only 1.3% difference in UVB blocking

But SPF 50 reduces UV exposure by 40% more than SPF 30 SPF 50 vs SPF 70 Minimal difference (0.6%)

It comes with a heavier texture or white cast {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} SPF 30 and SPF 50 difference Only 1.3% difference in UVB blocking

But SPF 50 reduces UV exposure by 40% more than SPF 30 SPF 50 vs SPF 70 Minimal difference (0.6%)

It comes with a heavier texture or white cast {{/usCountry}}

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SPF 50 is the best balance between high protection and wearable texture, making it great for daily use in India.

How Should I Choose Between SPF 30 and SPF 50 for Daily Use?

Asking how I should choose between SPF 30 and SPF 50 for daily use is a common question. The following factors will make it easy for you to make a decision:

Your Environment (Critical in India)

UV Index in Indian summers is extreme (11+)

High heat and humidity mean faster sunscreen breakdown

Recommendation

Indoors most of the day, SPF 30 can work

Outdoors/commuting, go with SPF 50

Your Application Habits

Most people underapply sunscreen.

Required: ~1–1.2 grams for face and neck

Reality: People apply only 25–50% of this

Why SPF 50 helps

Compensates for under-application

Acts as a protective buffer

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SPF 50 is the default recommendation for Indian conditions, unless you are strictly indoors.

How Much SPF Sunscreen to Use on Your Face?

The best SPF fails to work if you do not apply it enough. How much SPF sunscreen to use on face?

Follow the Two-Finger Rule

Squeeze sunscreen along your index finger Repeat on your middle finger Apply evenly on the face and neck

Situation Reapply Frequency Indoors (minimal sun) Every 4–5 hours Outdoors Every 2–3 hours Sweating / humidity Every 2 hours

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Sweat, oil, and pollution break down sunscreen faster in Indian summers. Apply a proper amount and reapply when necessary instead of jumping from SPF 50 to 70.

Finding the Perfect Match: Which SPF Sunscreen is Best for You?

If you are deciding which SPF sunscreen is best, the answer depends on texture, skin type, and consistency of use.

Choose based on your skin needs

For daily high protection: Use a broad-spectrum SPF 50 sunscreen.

For dullness and protection: A Vitamin C sunscreen protects while brightening the skin. Rich in Antioxidants, it helps neutralise free radicals and increases UV protection

For oily or acne-prone skin: Go for lightweight and non-comedogenic textures such as Gel Sunscreens, which get absorbed quickly, help with oil control and do not clog pores.

For humid weather: Matte sunscreens prevent sweat-induced breakdown and reduce shine while improving longevity of the sunscreen.

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Skin Type Ideal SPF Texture Oily / Acne-prone SPF 50 Gel Dry skin SPF 30–50 Cream Outdoor exposure SPF 50+ Matte / Sweat-resistant Sensitive skin SPF 30–50 Minimal formula

Conclusion

The SPF 30 vs 50 vs 70 comparison shows that higher numbers do not necessarily mean higher protection. But they do add a safety margin.

For Indian summers:

SPF 50 is the most practical choice

SPF 70 gives minimal extra benefit

SPF 30 works only with perfect application and low exposure

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A simple routine when it comes to sunscreen is mentioned below.

Use SPF 50 daily

Apply a two-finger amount

Reapply every 2–3 hours

Choose a texture you will actually wear

The right SPF reduces tanning, prevents pigmentation, and protects your skin with consistent use, without complicating your routine.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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