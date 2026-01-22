The latest episode of Herbalife India’s podcast Live Your Best Life, Unscripted features an honest and deeply reflective conversation with Mandira Bedi, actor, anchor, author, fitness advocate, and a woman who has continually redefined strength through every phase of her life. Stronger Than Before: Mandira Bedi Opens Up on Reinvention in Herbalife’s Live Your Best Life, Unscripted

In “Stronger Than Before: Reinventing Body, Mind & Life,” Mandira sits down with Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India, to speak about resilience beyond motivation, fitness beyond age, and reinvention as a response to life’s inevitable changes.

The episode traces Mandira’s journey through professional highs, personal loss, and single parenthood and the discipline that helped her rebuild quietly, consistently, and with purpose.

“Strength isn’t about pretending everything is fine,” Mandira shares. “You have to give yourself time to grieve, to process, and then decide how you want to move forward.”

After losing her husband, Mandira opens up about navigating grief while raising two young children one biological and one adopted and how motherhood gave her clarity and direction. “My job became very simple,” she reflects. “To give my children the best life I possibly can.”

The conversation also explores her long-standing relationship with fitness not as a trend, but as a way of life. From discovering strength training in her late 30s to lifting heavier weights in her 50s, Mandira challenges age-related stereotypes with quiet confidence.

“Movement is my medicine,” she explains. “Exercise isn’t just about how you look. It’s my supplement for mental and emotional wellbeing.”

Throughout the episode, Mandira highlights the importance of discipline over motivation, sustainable nutrition over extreme diets, and self-talk as a daily practice. Her definition of discipline is refreshingly simple: showing up for yourself, even when no one is watching.

She also speaks candidly about seeking therapy long before mental health conversations became mainstream, reinforcing the idea that asking for help is not a weakness, but an act of self-awareness and strength.

Commenting on the episode Ajay Khanna, Managing Director, Herbalife India said, “It is inspirational to witness Mandira Bedi's journey of reinvention, resilience and self-belief. She truly reflects the power of discipline, movement and purpose in shaping a fulfilling life. Her story will inspire many to prioritize their mind, body and wellbeing. “Live your Best Life, Unscripted” is all about authentic conversations that inspire and drive real change. Mandira’s episode stands out as one of the most honest and empowering conversation that closely aligns with Herbalife’s commitment to holistic wellness.”

This is not a story of overnight transformation or perfection. It is a reminder that real change comes from consistency, self-belief, and the willingness to evolve, lessons that resonate far beyond fitness, fame, or age.

Live Your Best Life, Unscripted continues to serve as a platform where real stories meet everyday choices, empowering listeners to build healthier, more mindful lives, one conversation at a time.

Watch Now

