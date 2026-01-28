Tandem Paragliding Festival to debut in Indore from January 31

In a bid to boost adventure tourism, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, in collaboration with the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, will organise the Tandem Paragliding Festival in Indore from January 31 to February 1, 2026. The two-day event will be held at the scenic Korban Hills, marking the first time such a festival is being hosted in the city. Adventure enthusiasts prepare for tandem paragliding ahead of the festival to be held at Korban Hills in Indore.

The festival aims to offer a thrilling aerial experience to adventure sports enthusiasts, with tandem paragliding flights priced at ₹2,999. The initiative is part of the state government’s efforts to diversify tourism offerings and position Madhya Pradesh as a key destination for adventure activities.

Secretary (Tourism) and Managing Director of the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, Dr Ilaiya Raja T, said the state’s natural landscapes and geographical diversity provide strong potential for adventure tourism. He added that events such as the Tandem Paragliding Festival would help place Madhya Pradesh prominently on the national and international adventure tourism map.

Joint Director (Adventure Tourism) Dr S. K. Shrivastava said the festival will include special paragliding sessions designed for both beginners and experienced participants. Emphasising safety, Captain Mandhar Mahajan, Chief Instructor, stated that all flights will be conducted under the supervision of certified professionals and in strict adherence to international safety standards.

Director of the Madhya Pradesh Flying Club, Neeraj Mujumdar, said that slots for paragliding are limited and will be allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested participants can book their slots through the official website www.mpfc.in"> www.mpfc.in or via the Flying Club’s Instagram handle @mpflyingclub.

Officials said the festival is expected to attract adventure seekers from across the state and neighbouring regions, adding a new dimension to Indore’s tourism profile.