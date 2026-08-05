TCL launches A400 Pro NXTVISION TV with frame-inspired design in India

TCL has announced the launch of the A400 Pro NXTVISION TV in India, introducing a smart television that combines modern aesthetics with advanced display technology. Designed to blend into contemporary interiors, the new television features a slim picture frame-inspired design and a matte finish that allows it to double as a decorative element when not in use.

TCL launches A400 Pro NXTVISION TV in India, featuring a modern design and advanced display technology with sizes from 55 to 75 inches. (TCL)

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The TCL">TCL A400 Pro NXTVISION TV is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants. Along with its minimalist design, the television includes an Art Collection mode that lets users display artwork and photographs, giving it the appearance of a framed canvas instead of a conventional television.

Powering the viewing experience is QD Mini LED technology, which is designed to deliver improved brightness, greater contrast, and a range of colours. The display covers 93 percent of the DCI P3 colour gamut and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG, enabling high-quality visuals across movies, sport with Dolby Atmos support, and streaming content.

The television operates on Google TV, providing users with personalised recommendations and access to a range of entertainment apps from a single interface. Built-in Google Assistant support also enables voice control, making it more convenient to search for content, manage settings, and operate compatible smart home devices.

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{{^usCountry}} For audio performance, TCL has partnered with ONKYO to integrate a Hi-Fi sound system supported by Dolby Atmos, delivering surround sound and clearer dialogue for an immersive home entertainment experience. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For audio performance, TCL has partnered with ONKYO to integrate a Hi-Fi sound system supported by Dolby Atmos, delivering surround sound and clearer dialogue for an immersive home entertainment experience. {{/usCountry}}

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For gamers, there are features such as a 144 Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync, which can help minimise screen tearing and deliver more fluid gameplay during fast-paced action.

The A400 Pro offers multiple connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.4, Wi Fi 5, and HDMI 2.1 with eARC, making it compatible with gaming consoles, soundbars, and other entertainment devices.

Consumers can purchase the TCL A400 Pro NXTVISION TV through Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales outlets across India.

With its combination of frame-inspired design, advanced display capabilities, integrated sound system, and smart features, TCL's latest television is aimed at users looking for both style and high performance in a single entertainment device.

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