Kolkata, India: A decade ago, the MBA was widely regarded as the defining qualification for aspiring business leaders. Today, a different capability is rapidly moving to the forefront. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) transforms every major industry—from healthcare and finance to manufacturing, scientific research, and public services—employers are increasingly seeking professionals who can combine AI expertise with business judgment and domain knowledge. This raises an important question for higher education: could industry-aligned AI programs become for the intelligence economy what the MBA became for the management economy?

The New MBA? Why AI is Reshaping Professional Education

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, advances in AI and information processing are among the most transformative forces reshaping employment worldwide. The report projects AI and Big Data specialists to be among the fastest-growing occupations through 2030.

This shift is already evident in corporate hiring. Companies such as Microsoft, JPMorgan Chase, Pfizer, Siemens, NVIDIA, Deloitte and Amazon are investing heavily in AI engineers, computational scientists, data scientists, AI architects, and AI transformation leaders—not as niche technology roles, but as strategic positions embedded across product development, scientific research, operations, customer experience, cybersecurity, and enterprise decision-making. Jobs with greater exposure to AI are also expected to experience faster wage growth than less AI-intensive roles.

The implication for higher education is clear: AI capabilities are undoubtedly becoming one of the most sought-after capabilities in the workforce. Universities can no longer treat AI as a niche specialization within computer science; they must prepare graduates for an economy in which AI is becoming a core professional capability.Higher education, therefore, stands at a critical inflection point.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Universities have begun responding to this shift by rethinking traditional curricula. Across the world, a new generation of industry-aligned AI programs is emerging that combines rigorous technical foundations with industry immersion, interdisciplinary applications, entrepreneurship, ethics, governance, and responsible AI. These programs recognize that technical knowledge alone is no longer sufficient. Graduates must understand how AI is deployed within real organizations, regulated industries, and scientific environments while developing the ability to translate frontier AI into practical solutions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Universities have begun responding to this shift by rethinking traditional curricula. Across the world, a new generation of industry-aligned AI programs is emerging that combines rigorous technical foundations with industry immersion, interdisciplinary applications, entrepreneurship, ethics, governance, and responsible AI. These programs recognize that technical knowledge alone is no longer sufficient. Graduates must understand how AI is deployed within real organizations, regulated industries, and scientific environments while developing the ability to translate frontier AI into practical solutions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Leading institutions around the world, including, the University of Illinois Chicago, Johns Hopkins University, Boston University, Arizona State University, Fordham University, Swinburne University, and others have introduced AI-focused programs designed to bridge the growing gap between university curricula and employer expectations. Although their approaches differ, they share a common philosophy: AI education must evolve alongside the industries it serves.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

India is beginning to witness a similar transformation. Institutions such as IIT Delhi, IIT Kanpur, IISER Tirupati, and a growing number of private universities are strengthening AI education through industry partnerships, applied research, and professional master's programs. Among the emerging examples is TCG CREST's one-year M.Sc. in Frontier Intelligence and Autonomous Agents. The program brings together rigorous mathematical foundations, foundation models, multimodal AI, autonomous agents, reinforcement learning, scalable AI infrastructure, and industry-led projects within a research-driven environment, reflecting the same global movement towards industry-aligned AI education. Applications are officially open. Aspiring candidates and industry professionals are invited to register their interest today by visiting the official portal at https://fiaatcgcrestdtbu.in/.

Whether industry-aligned AI programs ultimately become the "new MBA" remains to be seen. What is already clear, however, is that the definition of leadership is changing—and higher education is beginning to evolve alongside it.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The twentieth century rewarded those who could manage businesses. The twenty-first century will reward those who can build, deploy, and govern intelligent systems.

If the MBA prepared leaders for the management economy, industry-aligned AI programs may well prepare leaders for the intelligence economy.

By- Prof. Goutam Mukherjee, Director - IAI, TCG CREST

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.