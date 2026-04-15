The Silver Economy: How Senior Living Is Reshaping Real Estate

India’s ageing population is reshaping real estate—senior living is no longer niche, it’s the next big growth story.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

A home is more than a space—it’s community, care, and comfort. Senior living is redefining what ageing gracefully looks like.

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