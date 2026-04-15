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The Silver Economy: How Senior Living Is Reshaping Real Estate
Driven by demographic shifts and evolving lifestyles, senior living is emerging as one of India’s most structured and future-ready housing segments.
Updated on: Apr 15, 2026 01:36 pm IST
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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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