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The Silver Economy Is Reshaping Real Estate
A market-by-market view of where senior living demand is accelerating across India.
Published on: Apr 30, 2026 01:25 pm IST
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With a growing ageing population, India’s real estate market is seeing a steady rise in demand for senior living and care-focused housing solutions.
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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.
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