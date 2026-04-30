The Silver Economy Is Reshaping Real Estate

With a growing ageing population, India’s real estate market is seeing a steady rise in demand for senior living and care-focused housing solutions.

Rising life expectancy and changing family structures are driving demand for senior-focused housing across India.

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Cities are witnessing increased development of assisted living and age-friendly communities tailored to evolving senior needs.

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Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

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