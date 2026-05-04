The Skye: A new residential development project launched by Crietor Group

Crietor Group, an investment holding company and a platform for investments across real estate and retail, continues to change the lives of its stakeholders by providing lifestyles with intent and clarity. Rooted in its philosophy, “Going, growing and glowing together,” the group goes beyond transactions to create environments that inspire aspiration and growth.

Crietor Group unveils The Skye, a luxury residential project for visionaries in Calicut, offering 62 private residences set in nature. (The Skye)

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Crietor Group has unveiled its marquee residential development, The Skye – Private Residences for Visionaries, at a spectacular evening hosted at Kashmir Kunnu, Calicut. O. Asher, Managing Director of India Operations at Malabar Gold and Diamonds, unveiled the project. Ms. Reshmi Bhatt, Munees Mustafa and Ajnas C V, Executive Directors of Crietor Group, were also present at the event. The event witnessed the presence of over 300 visionaries.

The evening was further elevated by a collaboration with Lamborghini, which showcased two of its latest icons, the Lamborghini Urus and the Lamborghini Temerario, reinforcing the spirit of aspiration and performance.

Iflu Rahman, Founder & Managing Director of Crietor Group, shared his perspective:

“I believe there is a home behind every visionary. A shift in space is not just emotional, it is scientific. The right environment has the power to unlock deeper clarity, sharper thinking, and greater potential. Visionaries like Steve Jobs and Bill Gates chose serene, intentional settings to shape their ideas and lives. Because every visionary is meant to fly, and to truly fly, they need the sky.”

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The event showcased Lamborghini vehicles and featured insights from Crietor executives on the importance of environment for creativity. (The Skye)

{{^usCountry}} The Skye stands as a residential development for visionaries. Located at Kashmir Kunnu, a tabletop terrain overlooking sweeping, mist-laden valleys, the project offers a setting that is both elevated and deeply connected to nature, just 12 minutes from the city centre. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Skye stands as a residential development for visionaries. Located at Kashmir Kunnu, a tabletop terrain overlooking sweeping, mist-laden valleys, the project offers a setting that is both elevated and deeply connected to nature, just 12 minutes from the city centre. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Skye cannot be replicated, for it is nature’s singular and spectacular gift,” he added.

Spread across 10 acres, The Skye comprises 62 private luxury residences, with individual land parcels ranging from 7 to 12 cents. Built-up areas range between 3,200 sq. ft. and 5,700 sq. ft., offering varied living formats

. Pricing starts from INR 2.6 crore onwards, excluding GST and statutory charges, with a total project value of approximately INR 250 crore.

Derriel John, COO of Crietor Realty, noted:

“The project is futuristic in its essence, defined by a rare location, timeless architecture, thoughtfully designed amenities, and seamless access to key utilities. It is more than a home; it is an investment in a living work of art that continues to be appreciated through its rarity and lasting relevance.”

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This features a 22,000 sq. ft. clubhouse and penthouse facility, complemented by a host of other amenities, including a 20-metre swimming pool, a 150-seater conference hall, a putting mini-golf course, a pickleball court, a 1.5 km cycling and jogging track, a valley-view deck, and a functional helipad, among others.

Accessibility has been carefully planned, with a direct 600-metre access from a 7-metre-wide highway leading into well-laid 9-metre-wide internal roads, ensuring seamless connectivity.

The project focuses on creating an inspiring environment for visionaries, featuring high-end amenities and seamless connectivity. (The Skye)

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The architecture of The Skye is designed to dissolve the boundary between the built form and its surroundings, allowing residents to experience the landscape.

Dadu Iflu, Executive Director, Crietor Group, added:

“The Skye is already a meeting place of visionaries. Shriya Saran, known for her pan-Indian appeal and associations with leading brands such as Pantene, Lux, Coca-Cola, and Colgate, joins as The Skye’s brand ambassador. Zeba Tommy, the voice behind ‘Queen of the Night’ from Lokah, has sung the anthem of The Skye.”

The Skye is a curated environment for those who seek to expand the horizons of their vision. At Crietor, it is said, “The Skye is the limit.” The Group invites visionaries to own their piece of the sky and be part of a new growth story.

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Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content

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