TMU launches online degree and learning programmes

Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), Moradabad, has entered the digital education space with the launch of TMU Online, offering flexible, affordable, and career-focused programmes. Designed to meet the needs of working professionals and ambitious learners across India, TMU aims to help individuals upskill, change careers, or step into leadership roles. As per the latest placement data, over 3,000 students have been placed across various sectors, with the highest package reaching ₹ 63 LPA.

By introducing TMU Online, the university aims to deliver quality education to learners who want to grow in their careers without leaving their jobs or disrupting their personal lives. TMU Online currently offers an MBA with specialisations in International Business, Finance, Human Resource Management, and Marketing, with an industry-aligned curriculum approved by UGC. It intends to introduce more online programmes in emerging and high-demand domains soon.

“With the launch of TMU Online, our goal is to redefine how learning fits into modern life,” said Akshat Jain, TMU’s Executive Director, and an alumnus of Harvard’s Graduate School of Education. “Our programmes are designed to offer future-focused education by bringing together expert faculty, an easy-to-use digital platform, and practical knowledge so learners can build their careers without stepping away from their current path.”

From an academic standpoint, TMU has received significant recognition. The university is accredited with NAAC A-grade and was ranked 19th Top Private University in India by the Times B-School Survey 2024. In the IIRF 2025 Rankings, TMU secured the 4th position in Uttar Pradesh and 42nd nationally, making it a notable name in the education landscape. It has also earned a place in the Titanium Band of the Outcome-Based Education (OBE) Rankings 2025, highlighting the quality of education it provides.

Besides its online programmes, TMU offers more than 150 UGC-approved offline programmes across diverse fields such as Medicine, Dental, Paramedical Sciences, Nursing, Pharmacy, Management, Law, Education, Physiotherapy, Engineering, Computer Science & IT, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Fine Arts. Spread over a 130-acre campus along the Delhi-Moradabad NH-9, the university features modern labs, digital classrooms, innovation hubs, central libraries, and fully facilitated residential hostels.

The university always keeps up with the changing educational landscape. With the growing demand for AI and tech-driven roles, TMU’s specialised programmes in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Cybersecurity, and Application Development are also drawing strong interest from students aspiring to build future-ready careers.

As per the latest placement data, over 3,000 students have been placed across various sectors, with the highest package reaching ₹63 LPA. Notably, 267 students received offers between ₹24 LPA and ₹63 LPA. Top recruiters such as Deloitte, Wipro, Capgemini, TCS, ICICI, Accenture, Apollo Hospitals, and Datopic Technologies participated in TMU’s placement drives, showcasing its strong industry connections and focus on employability.

As India moves forward in the digital learning era, TMU Online aims to be a reliable platform for learners seeking flexibility, accessibility, and affordability that complements their career goals.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.