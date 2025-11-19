Have you heard about peeling solutions? If not, this will change your skin care routine forever. Peeling solutions are a smart and modern way of exfoliating your skin’s top layer to unveil a fresher and brighter complexion. These peeling solutions are available in different concentrations and formulations to suit every skin type and concern. From hyperpigmentation and acne scars to wrinkle reduction, the right peeling solution is your one-stop shop for all your skin concerns. Due to their effectiveness and simple process, they have been a popular option in the Indian market. Top 5 Peeling Solutions In India For Glowing And Even-Toned Skin

Fellow readers! We have researched and compiled a list of the top 5 peeling solutions in India for glowing and even-toned skin to help you find your best peeling solution.

Pilgrim 25% AHA, 2% BHA, 5% PHA Peeling Solution

Say hello to a 10-minute salon-like facial at home with Pilgrim’s best peeling solution. Infused with the potent Salicylic Acid, it offers enhanced pore-exfoliating properties. This means you can enjoy a deep cleansing experience without leaving your skin dry and void of nutrition. Glycolic and Lactic acids help exfoliate dead skin cells to remove dark spots and reveal youthful-looking skin. Plus, the hydrating boosters such as Gluconolactone and Aloe vera leaf juice keep your skin nourished and glossy.

The safe but effective AHA 30% + BHA 2% concentration makes it beginner-friendly. Ideal for all skin types, the Pilgrim peeling solution features a lightweight and vegan formula. The FDA India approval and derma-tested ingredients make this modern-day peeling solution a must-have for all. Plus, Pilgrim formulas are free of any animal cruelty to let you take care of your skin with pride.

Bonus Tip: Pilgrim peeling solution comes in a tinted glass bottle to preserve the formulation from external pollutants. The compact bottle is easy to store in your purse or bag during travel and vacations.

The Minimalist AHA PHA BHA 32% Face Peel

Known for its simple and effective formulations, the Minimalist is a popular name in the skincare market. AHA and PHA take care of multi-level exfoliation while BHA helps in smoothing your texture for a glass-skin glow. For expert skincare enthusiasts, this formula is balanced at 3.4 to 3.8 pH for a safe and effective addition to your routine. If you are worried about dryness or irritation, the turmeric extract helps take care of that for you.

The Minimalist face peel is non-comedogenic which prevents your pores from getting blocked during the cleansing process. The formula is free of any artificial fragrances and essential oils to suit different skin types and concerns.

Bonus Tip: The 32% concentration makes it a wise choice for expert users. Beginners should either start with a gentler concentration or include this once every two weeks to build tolerance.

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution

The Ordinary is a global skincare brand celebrated for its salon-like care at home. The 30% AHA and a 2% BHA peeling solution offers an advanced-level exfoliating peel. The Salicylic acid and Tartaric Acid target texture irregularities and uneven skin tones from within. It is a water-based serum that suits most skin types, including sensitive ones.

Infused with the Tasmanian Pepperberry Derivative, an anti-irritant helps deal with potential redness and inflammation. This powerful formulation is free of any alcohol or silicone to prevent any skin dryness after regular use. Finally, the Hyaluronic acid and black carrot help rehydrate your skin to ensure a plump and soft finish.

Bonus Tip: It is a powerful solution that is suited for experienced users of acid exfoliation. Please do a patch test 24 hours before the actual use.

The Derma Co. 30% AHA + 2% BHA Peeling Solution

Get deep exfoliation in just 10 minutes with the popular Derma Co. peeling solution. The effective formula features 10% Glycolic, Lactic and Mandelic acid to offer multi-level exfoliation. With a potent 2% Salicylic Acid, all ingredients are balanced at a safe pH level of 3.6. The best part? Natural extracts such as Green Tea and Chamomile prevent skin redness.

While it features a lightweight formula ideal for all skin concerns, it can be too harsh for very sensitive skin types. It is best to do a patch test to prevent any harsh allergies or reactions.

Bonus Tip: Yes, the Derma Co. peeling solution comes in a travel-friendly glass bottle with a dropper.

Chemist at Play Exfoliating Peeling Solution

Who says you can’t enjoy a spa day at home? Chemist at Play peeling solution brings you a parabens and sulphate-free formulation for your face. The Lactic and Mandelic acids offer gentle exfoliation to reduce rough skin and tanning. Salicylic acid offers a deep cleanse and reduces blackheads and acne breakouts. The goodness of Ceramides takes care of dry skin by strengthening your skin’s external barriers.

This formulation from Chemist at Play is perfectly suited for dull and pigmented skin. Plus, it is free of any artificial fragrances and mineral oils.

Bonus Tip: Applying sunscreen after cleansing is key to protecting your skin from UV damage.

Final Word

At first instance, peeling solutions may seem a hyped-up skin care technique. But with reputed brands such as Pilgrim and The Derma Co. bring their effective formulations to achieve unmatched results. Consider your skin type and concerns before choosing the ideal peeling solution for your face. Infused with natural ingredients, these solutions boost hydration and offer a newfound glow to your skin. You can browse through our list of the top brands to find the best peeling solution that fits your budget and needs.

Note: Always patch test the peeling solution about 24 hours before applying it to your face to prevent any reactions.

Start slowly by following the recommended usage and steps to enjoy the best results in just a few weeks. Peeling solutions are the next big thing in the skincare world and for your skin.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!