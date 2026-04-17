Top 5 things to keep in mind while buying a sofa

Buying a sofa is not just about choosing something that looks good in the living room. The right sofa should work for your daily life, feel comfortable for long hours, fit your space well, stay in good shape over time and have a timeless design to go with any kind of décor. Before making a choice, here are five important things to keep in mind.

1. Performance of the fabric matters

The Sleepyhead BITE sofa excels in these aspects with stain-resistant fabric, optimal cushioning, and a classic design suitable for any décor.

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Let’s admit we all love having our favourite snacks while binging on the sofa. Hence one of the first things to check while buying is the fabric’s performance. A sofa goes through everyday use, which means spills, dust, regular sitting, and general wear are all part of life. A stain and water repellent soft woven fabric, like in the latest Sleepyhead BITE sofa, can be a game changer.

Be it a sauce stain or a cola spill nothing will freak you out anymore. A sofa with stain and water-repellent fabric becomes even more important in homes where the sofa is used constantly by family, guests, children, or pets.

2. Comfort should go beyond just softness

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{{^usCountry}} A sofa may feel soft at first, but real comfort comes from how well it supports you over time. When buying a sofa, it is important to check the cushioning which should be a minimum of 6inches of height and tufted cushioning on all the sides. This will give maximum comfort without the risk of cushions sagging over years of usage. Interestingly the foam is not the only thing that defines the comfort, the heart of the sofa is the type of spring which is used beneath. Amongst the various constructions a zig zag spring type offers maximum comfort with bounce to give the best seating experience. 3. The design should be timeless, not just trendy {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sofa may feel soft at first, but real comfort comes from how well it supports you over time. When buying a sofa, it is important to check the cushioning which should be a minimum of 6inches of height and tufted cushioning on all the sides. This will give maximum comfort without the risk of cushions sagging over years of usage. Interestingly the foam is not the only thing that defines the comfort, the heart of the sofa is the type of spring which is used beneath. Amongst the various constructions a zig zag spring type offers maximum comfort with bounce to give the best seating experience. 3. The design should be timeless, not just trendy {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A sofa is one of the biggest visual pieces in a room, so its design plays a major role in the overall look of the space. That is why it is smart to choose a design that feels timeless instead of something that may go out of style in a few years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A sofa is one of the biggest visual pieces in a room, so its design plays a major role in the overall look of the space. That is why it is smart to choose a design that feels timeless instead of something that may go out of style in a few years. {{/usCountry}}

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One of the most aspirational sofa designs is a classic tuxedo style where the armrests and backrest are at the same height. Giving it a sleek minimalistic look. Symmetric lines inspired by a men’s tuxedo suit makes this sofa one of the most elegant character pieces that your living room deserves.

A well-designed sofa should fit into your space easily and continue to look relevant even as your décor changes over time.

4. A strong frame is key to long-term durability

No matter how attractive a sofa looks on the outside, its long-term value depends heavily on what is inside. A strong frame and durable construction are essential if you want the sofa to hold up well over time. Highly recommended materials include – Mahogany, Pinewood and Neemwood.

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This is especially important for a product that will see regular daily use. A well-built sofa should stay stable, hold its shape well, and continue to feel dependable even after repeated use.

5. The sofa should suit your space

A sofa may be comfortable and stylish, but it also needs to fit your home well. This is especially important in apartments and smaller living rooms, where bulky furniture can make the space feel crowded.

When buying a sofa, look for one that fits the room well, keeps the space feeling open, and works practically in everyday life. An Ideal compact size sofa will be within 200cm of length and 80cm of depth. Most people ignore the height of the legs of the sofa, a slightly raised legs can not only aid convenience of cleaning but also make the living room feel spacious and airy.

Why Sleepyhead BITE sofa checks all the right boxes

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If you are looking for a sofa that balances everyday practicality with comfort and style, these five factors matter the most: fabric performance, comfort, timeless design, durability, and space fit.

One of the sofas which ticks all the boxes is the newly launched BITE Sofa by Sleepyhead. It offers stain- and water-repellent fabric, a 6-inch foam with zig zag springs and tufted cushioning on all three sides. It has a timeless tuxedo-style design available in 3 vibrant colors and a solid wood construction made with mahogany and Pinewood, and a compact, space-friendly form. That makes it a great choice for buyers who want a sofa that looks good, feels comfortable, and works well in everyday life.

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Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

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