Traya Hair Test Report Highlights Stress Levels Among Indian Men

More than half of India's men are carrying stress through their days, according to the Traya Hair Test Report. Based on responses from 4,89,721 men who completed the Traya Hair Test, the report finds that 54.6% report experiencing stress: 7.7% describe it as high and 46.9% as moderate. Across 20 states and 50 cities, fewer than half of respondents describe themselves as largely free of stress.

A report by Traya indicates that 54.6% of Indian men suffer from stress, particularly in states like Tamil Nadu. Nearly 490,000 men contributed to the study, revealing varying stress levels nationally and suggesting links between stress and sleep quality. (Traya)

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The findings contribute to the broader understanding of self-reported stress levels among Indian men by providing insights across multiple states and cities.

The Traya Stress Map of India

Stress levels are not evenly distributed across the country. Tamil Nadu tops the state table, with 10.2% of its men reporting high stress, followed by West Bengal at 9.7%, Andhra Pradesh at 9.6% and Telangana at 9.1%. The national average is 7.7%. At the other end of the spectrum are Jammu and Kashmir at 6.0%, Punjab at 6.4% and Haryana at 6.5%, according to the Traya Hair Test Report.

The city rankings present a similar pattern. Vijayawada records the highest share of high stress at 10.6%, followed by Salem at 10.5%, Coimbatore at 10.4%, Chennai at 9.9% and Kolkata at 9.6%. Among the cities reporting the lowest levels of high stress are Jammu at 5.8%, Vadodara at 6.2% and Gurugram at 6.3%.

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{{^usCountry}} Combined measures provide additional context. In Chennai, 65.4% of men report either high or moderate stress. In Hyderabad, the figure is 63.9%, while Bengaluru and Kolkata each report approximately 61.5%. In each of these cities, a majority of respondents report experiencing either moderate or high stress. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Combined measures provide additional context. In Chennai, 65.4% of men report either high or moderate stress. In Hyderabad, the figure is 63.9%, while Bengaluru and Kolkata each report approximately 61.5%. In each of these cities, a majority of respondents report experiencing either moderate or high stress. {{/usCountry}}

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What Sits Behind the Traya Report Numbers

The report does not attribute specific causes for stress, and self-reported responses may be influenced by individual as well as cultural factors. However, the findings indicate that states and cities reporting higher stress levels also tend to report poorer sleep, suggesting a possible association between the two.

Stress is also one of the lifestyle factors commonly associated with hair health, which is why it is included as part of the Traya Hair Test. When viewed across nearly five lakh responses, the findings offer a broad snapshot of self-reported stress levels among men across different regions of India.

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The full report, including complete state and city tables, is available on the Traya newsroom at traya.health/newsroom, along with the latest Traya news and updates.

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