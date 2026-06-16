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US drug czar blasts WADA, saying proposed changes could undermine clean sport at Olympics

US drug czar blasts WADA, saying proposed changes could undermine clean sport at Olympics

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 12:07 am IST
AP |
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The U.S. drug czar portrayed a menu of changes to anti-doping protocols being proposed by a World Anti-Doping Agency panel as moves that would “undermine the trustworthiness of the performances of competitors" at future Olympics.

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Sara Carter, the director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, sent an open letter Monday to WADA and its stakeholders. It comes a day before an “extraordinary meeting” of the WADA executive committee at which it will discuss recommendations from a “working group” put together in the wake of a doping case involving Chinese swimmers.

Carter derided what she said was the “unjustifiable exclusion” of U.S. authorities from the meeting. WADA spokesman James Fitzgerald said the U.S. wasn't invited due to its government's refusal to pay its WADA dues, which is part of a bigger feud between the U.S. and the global anti-doping regulator stemming from the China doping saga and a long-running scandal involving Russia.

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Home / Genesis / US drug czar blasts WADA, saying proposed changes could undermine clean sport at Olympics
Home / Genesis / US drug czar blasts WADA, saying proposed changes could undermine clean sport at Olympics
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