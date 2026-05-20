Uttar Pradesh eyes a bigger role in India’s manufacturing growth

By Mrityunjay Sharma,

Improved law enforcement has boosted investor confidence, leading to significant industrial development, including a defence corridor and an electronics manufacturing cluster, said Mrityunjay Sharma, a politician and author.

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Politician and a bestselling author

For decades, Uttar Pradesh occupied a peculiar place in India’s economic imagination: politically central, demographically massive, yet economically underestimated. Investors saw it as a market and a labour pool, not as a manufacturing destination. Factories migrated westward to Gujarat and Maharashtra, technology talent flowed southward to Bengaluru and Hyderabad, and UP became known less for industrial ambition than for outmigration.

That perception, however, is beginning to shift. Quietly at first, and now with enough force that even skeptics are being compelled to re-evaluate old assumptions. The question is no longer whether Uttar Pradesh can industrialize, but whether it can industrialize at a scale large enough to alter India’s economic geography itself.

UP’s economy has grown at a compounded annual rate of 10.8 per cent since 2016-17. The gross state domestic product has climbed from ₹13.30 lakh crore to ₹30.25 lakh crore in eight years. It is now among India’s three largest state economies and is increasingly being discussed alongside Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu in scale. A decade ago, such projections would have sounded improbable. Today, they are increasingly treated as plausible. What makes this shift noteworthy is that it is no longer anecdotal. The macroeconomic indicators, factory registrations, export growth and infrastructure expansion are all moving in the same direction.

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{{^usCountry}} The factory count tells a more grounded story. Uttar Pradesh had roughly 14,000 registered factories in 2017. That number has now crossed 32,000. These additional manufacturing units represent investment decisions made in favour of Uttar Pradesh in competition with other Indian states. State exports have more than doubled, rising from ₹89,000 crore to ₹1.86 lakh crore between 2017-18 and 2023-24. Industrial gross value added has recorded one of the strongest growth trajectories among major Indian states. The transformation was not accidental, nor was it merely cyclical. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The factory count tells a more grounded story. Uttar Pradesh had roughly 14,000 registered factories in 2017. That number has now crossed 32,000. These additional manufacturing units represent investment decisions made in favour of Uttar Pradesh in competition with other Indian states. State exports have more than doubled, rising from ₹89,000 crore to ₹1.86 lakh crore between 2017-18 and 2023-24. Industrial gross value added has recorded one of the strongest growth trajectories among major Indian states. The transformation was not accidental, nor was it merely cyclical. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Investor summits often foreground expressways, logistics parks and semiconductor policies. But the deeper structural shift occurred elsewhere. For decades, manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh carried a hidden cost imposed by weak law enforcement, organised criminal networks and political patronage structures that operated parallel to the formal economy. Small manufacturers, transporters and contractors treated extortion and intimidation as routine costs of business. Corporate India understood this clearly, and capital naturally moved elsewhere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investor summits often foreground expressways, logistics parks and semiconductor policies. But the deeper structural shift occurred elsewhere. For decades, manufacturing in Uttar Pradesh carried a hidden cost imposed by weak law enforcement, organised criminal networks and political patronage structures that operated parallel to the formal economy. Small manufacturers, transporters and contractors treated extortion and intimidation as routine costs of business. Corporate India understood this clearly, and capital naturally moved elsewhere. {{/usCountry}}

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After 2017, that equation began to change. Organised crime networks were systematically targeted, and thousands of crores worth of assets linked to organised crime networks were seized. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri publicly remarked at an investor summit that improved law and order was the principal reason investment confidence in Uttar Pradesh had risen. The statement mattered because it identified the central reality often omitted from official presentations: infrastructure expansion and investment promotion became effective only after the restoration of state capacity and basic business confidence. Once that confidence returned, industrial momentum followed.

The Noida–Greater Noida–Yamuna Expressway corridor today accounts for more than 60 per cent of India’s mobile phone production. Major manufacturers including Samsung, Dixon Technologies and Lava International are now operating at scale along this belt. The state disbursed ₹408 crore in electronics incentives in FY 2024-25 and earmarked over ₹1,000 crore for the following year. A 206-acre Electronics Manufacturing Cluster is under development in Greater Noida. The state’s Semiconductor Policy 2024 offers a 50 per cent capital subsidy, a 75 per cent land discount and full stamp duty exemption. The HCL-Foxconn joint venture near Jewar Airport is expected to become Uttar Pradesh’s first semiconductor facility, while additional semiconductor-linked proposals worth tens of thousands of crores have also been approved. It is important, however, to distinguish between chip packaging and advanced semiconductor fabrication. India remains years away from developing a full fabrication ecosystem. Yet these investments establish the foundational supply-chain capabilities necessary for long-term expansion.

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There is another industrial story unfolding in Uttar Pradesh that receives far less national attention than it deserves. Stretching across Kanpur, Lucknow, Agra, Aligarh, Jhansi and Chitrakoot, the UP Defence Industrial Corridor represents one of only two dedicated defence corridors in India. Investment proposals worth ₹35,526 crore have already been announced, and multiple units are operational. One aspect of the corridor that remains insufficiently appreciated is its linkage with Uttar Pradesh’s engineering talent base. Defence manufacturing depends heavily on machinists, metallurgists and precision engineers. For decades, Uttar Pradesh produced skilled engineers who migrated elsewhere for employment. The emergence of the corridor creates the possibility of retaining a greater share of that technical workforce within the state itself.

The One District One Product initiative, launched in 2018, currently generates over ₹2,000 crore in annual gross merchandise value across platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. Products from the scheme were included in official gift hampers during the 2023 G20 New Delhi Summit. Its subsequent adoption by the Government of India as a national model significantly strengthened the scheme’s policy credibility.

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The infrastructure push accompanying this industrial strategy has been equally substantial. Uttar Pradesh now possesses nearly 3,000 kilometres of expressways, compared to roughly 450 kilometres in 2017. Sixteen airports are operational, including four international airports. The Western and Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridors intersect at Dadri, making Uttar Pradesh the only Indian state connected to both coastlines through dedicated freight infrastructure. Capital expenditure in 2024-25 touched ₹1.47 lakh crore, while installed power capacity has crossed 35 GW.

While the limitations of the story remain important, the larger economic case for Uttar Pradesh is increasingly difficult to dismiss. No other Indian state combines this scale of population, proximity to the country’s largest consumption markets, land availability, logistics connectivity and labour supply with an increasingly coherent industrial policy architecture. If Uttar Pradesh were ever to approach Maharashtra’s manufacturing intensity on a per capita basis, the economic balance within India would fundamentally shift.

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The decisive test now lies in execution. Uttar Pradesh has assembled many of the prerequisites required for large-scale industrial expansion: market access, infrastructure, labour availability, logistics connectivity and political intent. The next phase will determine whether these advantages translate into sustained manufacturing depth across regions beyond the western corridor.

Ultimately, industrial transformation is measured less by announcements than by investor summits or memorandum signings, and more by operational factories, resilient supply chains, employment generation and export competitiveness. That is where the real verdict on Uttar Pradesh’s transformation will emerge.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the author are solely their own and do not reflect the official position or views of Hindustan Times.

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