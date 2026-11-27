Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday announced four measures to strengthen the state’s disaster management system and increase public participation. The announcements were made at a state-level programme at the Secretariat in Dehradun to mark the first Disaster Management Day.

CM Pushkar Dhami (X/ @pushkardhami)

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Dhami said retired personnel from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, police and other uniformed services would receive disaster response training. They would help create awareness among residents about disaster preparedness and safety.

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In the first phase, the state government will train one teacher for every 1,000 students in schools, colleges and other educational institutions with higher enrolment. Those trained will serve as Aapda Mitra or disaster management experts and regularly sensitise students about disasters.

The chief minister also announced that accidental fires in residential buildings would be treated as disasters. People affected by such incidents would receive relief in accordance with the norms of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

People who voluntarily assist in relief and rescue operations during disasters and road accidents will also be rewarded, Dhami said.

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{{^usCountry}} At the programme, the chief minister released the Incident Response System (IRS) handbook and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the programme, the chief minister released the Incident Response System (IRS) handbook and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) 2026-27. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions made disaster management a continuing challenge, as the state faced different kinds of natural disasters. He stressed public awareness, preparedness at every level and quick response after an incident is reported. He also called for earthquake preparedness mock drills, citing the state’s seismic vulnerability.

Recalling the Silkyara tunnel rescue operation, Dhami said 41 workers were trapped in the tunnel in Uttarkashi on November 12, 2023. After nearly 17 days of efforts and coordination among central and state agencies, all workers were rescued safely on November 28, 2023. He described the operation as an example of courage, patience and coordination, and acknowledged the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union road transport ministry.

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Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said preparedness, swift response, rehabilitation and reconstruction were key to reducing disaster impact. He called for modern technology, local community participation, inter-agency coordination and systematic documentation of experiences.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman said 133 quick response teams with 2,250 members had been formed in the state. He also cited 169 sensors and 112 sirens installed for earthquake early warning.